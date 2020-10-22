expand
Redwomen lose 1-0 in OT in sectional

By Jim Walker

Published 11:33 pm Thursday, October 22, 2020

Jim Walker
PEDRO — This is what you call the ultimate heartbreaker.
The Rock Hill Redwomen battled for nearly an hour before losing 1-0 in overtime to the Minford Lady Falcons on Thursday.
The game’s only goal came with 12:05 in overtime when Minford’s Haley Knore took a corner kick that bounced around in the box to score.
Rock Hill took 11 shots on goal and Minford attempted 12. Redwomen goalkeeper Aleigha Matney had nine saves while Minford’s Nevaeh Porter had 10 saves.
Rock Hill finished the season 11-3-2 including a second straight Ohio Valley Conference title.

