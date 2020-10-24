Letter to the Editor: Republican policies favor only the wealthy

Still want to vote Republican?

If you are a working person in Ohio, you get to pay income tax on all income.

But if you are a business owner or landlord, you don’t have to pay income tax on the first $250,000 of income. This is a tax break of around $7,000.

The Republicans have legislated a financial giveaway for only the wealthy.

The Republicans divert us with talk about abortion, while emptying working people’s wallets!

Paul Lyons

Ironton