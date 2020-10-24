expand
Ad Spot

October 25, 2020

Remember to appreciate your pastor for all that he has done for you

By Guest Columnist

Published 8:40 am Saturday, October 24, 2020

October is National Clergy Appreciation Month.

Most people don’t understand that being a pastor is one of the hardest jobs in the world.

In addition to fighting battles with the Devil and tending to his/her own family, a pastor also has to deal with unrealistic expectations of church members and criticism… all while keeping a smile on their face.

Richard DeHaan explains it this way: “If the pastor is young, they say he lacks experience; if his hair is gray, then he’s too old for the young people.

If he has five or six children, he has too many; if he has no children, then he’s setting a bad example.

If he preaches from notes, he has ‘canned’ sermons and is too dry; if his messages are extemporaneous, he is not deep.

If he is attentive to the poor people in the church, they claim he is playing to the grandstand; if he pays attention to the wealthy, he is trying to be an aristocrat.

If he uses too many illustrations, he neglects the Bible; if he doesn’t use enough illustrations, he isn’t clear.

If he condemns wrong, he’s cranky; if he doesn’t preach against sin, he’s a compromiser.

If he preaches the truth, he’s offensive; if he doesn’t preach the truth, then he’s a hypocrite.

If he preaches tithing, he’s a money-grabber; if he doesn’t preach scriptural giving, he is failing to develop his people.

If he drives an old car, he shames his congregation; if he drives a new car, then he is setting his affection on earthly things.

If he preaches all the time, the people get tired of hearing one man; if he invites guest speakers, he’s shirking his responsibility.

If he receives a large salary, he’s a mercenary; if he receives only a small salary, well—it proves he isn’t worth much anyway.”

With all of the undue criticism that clergy face one might ask: why do they do it?

Because they love God and He loves people—even the critical ones.

So, with that being said, I want to wish all my brothers and sisters in the ministry a blessed Clergy Appreciation Month!

And to all the church members across the nation: be patient with your pastors—they’re praying for you, after all.

 

Rev. Doug Johnson is the senior pastor at Raven Assembly of God in Raven, Virginia.

More News

Ironton defense swarms Johnstown in 42-0 playoff romp

Marshall’s FG with no time lifts Fairland over N-Y, 30-28

Fighting Irish use big plays to rout Pitt

Wells helps Marshall beat FAU, 20-9

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    With Lawrence County at Red Level Three for the third week due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will your family be taking part in trick-or-treat this week?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business