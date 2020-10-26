Associated Press Ohio High School Football Polls

Ohio H.S. poll

This is the final Associated Press high school football polls released on Monday. First place votes are in parenthesis:

DIVISION I

Team Record Pts.

1, Pickerington Central (15) 9-0 164

2, West Chester Lakota West (1) 9-0 152

3, Mentor 8-1 118

4, Clayton Northmont (1) 8-0 107

5, Springfield 7-1 95

6, Cincinnati St. Xavier 7-2 71

7, Westerville Central 7-1 67

8, Dublin Coffman 9-1 41

9, Cincinnati Princeton 6-2 36

10, Lakewood St. Edward 6-2 31

Others receiving 12 or more points: Powell Olentangy Liberty 21. Medina 20.

DIVISION II

Team Record Pts.

1, Akron Hoban (15) 7-0 157

2, Toledo Central Catholic 6-0 129

3, Avon 8-0 123

4, Massillon Perry 8-0 104

5, Westerville South (1) 7-0 79

6, Hudson 8-0 76

7, Massillon Washington 7-1 75

(tie) Cincinnati Winton Woods (1) 8-0 75

9, Cincinnati La Salle 6-2 51

10, Piqua 7-1 21

Others receiving 12 or more points: Kings Mills Kings 17.

DIVISION III

Team Record Pts.

1, Chardon (11) 8-0 155

2, Bellbrook (2) 8-0 136

3, Canfield (1) 8-0 112

4, Hamilton Badin (1) 8-0 111

5, Plain City Jonathan Alder (1) 8-0 99

6, Streetsboro (1) 8-0 92

7, Thornville Sheridan 8-0 68

8, Columbus St. Francis DeSales 6-1 59

9, New Philadelphia 7-1 34

10, Kettering Archbishop Alter 6-2 30

Others receiving 12 or more points: None.

DIVISION IV

Team Record Pts.

1, Clarksville Clinton-Massie (13) 8-0 153

2, St. Clairsville (2) 8-0 136

3, Cincinnati Wyoming (1) 7-0 132

4, Bellevue 8-0 103

5, Canal Fulton Northwest 8-0 92

6, Bloom-Carroll (1) 8-0 85

7, Waverly 8-0 80

8, Shelby 8-0 65

9, Cincinnati Indian Hill 7-1 28

10, Byesville Meadowbrook 8-0 16

Others receiving 12 or more points: None.

DIVISION V

Team Record Pts.

1, Kirtland (12) 7-0 162

2, Ironton (1) 8-0 140

3, Canfield S. Range (2) 8-0 128

4, West Lafayette Ridgewood 8-0 111

5, St. Bernard Roger Bacon (2) 8-0 105

6, Wheelersburg 7-1 78

7, Tontogany Otsego 8-0 68

8, Findlay Liberty-Benton 7-1 27

9, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 7-1 19

10, Ottawa-Glandorf 7-1 16

Others receiving 12 or more points: Columbiana Crestview 15. Versailles 14. Garrettsville Garfield 12.

DIVISION VI

Team Record Pts.

1, Coldwater (11) 8-0 163

2, Mechanicsburg 8-0 136

3, Beverly Fort Frye (3) 8-0 130

4, New Middletown Springfield (1) 8-0 113

5, Archbold (1) 8-0 94

6, Wickliffe 8-0 72

7, North Robinson Colonel Crawford 8-0 62

8, Frankfort Adena 8-0 53

9, Creston Norwayne (1) 8-0 41

10, West Jefferson 7-1 25

Others receiving 12 or more points: Mogadore 19. Sherwood Fairview 15.

DIVISION VII

Team Record Pts.

1, Maria Stein Marion Local (16) 8-0 169

2, Glouster Trimble 8-0 136

3, Ft. Loramie (1) 7-1 116

4, Lima Central Catholic 6-1 113

5, Warren John F. Kennedy 6-2 92

6, New Madison Tri-Village 7-1 49

7, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 7-0 36

8, Dalton 6-2 28

9, DeGraff Riverside 7-1 27

10, Lucas 6-2 24

Others receiving 12 or more points: Lima Perry 22. Malvern 20. Norwalk St. Paul 20. New Bremen 19. McDonald 18.