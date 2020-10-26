expand
October 26, 2020

Local Trick or Treat events

By Staff Reports

Published 1:12 pm Monday, October 26, 2020

While many Trick or Treat events have been canceled, Ironton and several villages are still having door-to door trick or treating:

Tonight

  • Be Hope Church (Downtown Ironton in Ro Na Theater)

6- 8p.m.

Thursday

  • Ironton

Citywide Trick or Treat

6-7:30 p.m.

  • Coal Grove

6-7:30 p.m.

 

Saturday

  • Athalia

6-7:30 p.m.

  • Chesapeake

6-7:30 p.m.

  • South Point

6-7:30 p.m.

  • Proctorville

Oct. 31: 6-7:30 p.m.

 

Canceled

  • Ironton Halloween parade.
  • Downtown Ironton merchants safe Trick or Treat.

Safe practices, including masks, and social distancing are strongly advised, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All times are pending updates from the health department.

If you know of an event or cancellation not listed, email briefs@irontontribune.com.

