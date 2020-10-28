COVID-19 testing, counseling available: Shawnee Family Health also offering a crisis line

Shawnee Family Health Center and the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce have several projects related to the COVID-19 pandemic scheduled for this week.

Two pop-up testing sites are scheduled for the next week.

The first is set for 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Thursday at the Kendall Heights housing project in Portsmouth.

“It is a drive-up site and is free,” John Bowen, clinic director for Shawnee, said. “You don’t need a doctor referral.”

The second is set for Thursday, Nov. 5, from 12:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. at the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce in South Point.

Bowen said that it is also at no cost and no referral is required. It is a project by Shawnee, the Chamber and the Village of South Point, while the National Guard will be doing the testing.

Bowen said testing is also available at Shawnee’s Portsmouth and Coal Grove offices during office hours. He said those seeking a test can drive up, call a phone number listed on the parking lot and someone will come out and do the test.

In addition to the testing, Bowen said Shawnee has also set up a crisis line for those dealing with stress and isolation from the pandemic.

A licensed counselor will staff the line from 5:30 p.m.-8 a.m. on weekdays and 24 hours on weekends. The crisis line is 740-355-8696.

Bowen said counseling is available by visiting www.shawneemhc.org, where virtual and phone appointments can be scheduled 5:30–9:30 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m.-8:30 p.m. on weekends.