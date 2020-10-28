Obituaries – 10/28/2020

Thelma Ervin

July 14, 1939–Oct. 25, 2020

Thelma Cox Ervin, 81, of Ironton, passed away Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at her residence.

Mrs. Ervin was born July 14, 1939, in Elliott County, Kentucky, a daughter to the late Wilburn and Letha (Whisman) Cox.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Larry A. Ervin.

Mrs. Ervin was a graduate of Ironton High School and attended Ohio University Southern.

Thelma was the owner and operator of Ross Music and Vending Company for 45 years, retiring this year.

Thelma loved animals and was known to take in several rescue dogs and loved them to the fullest.

She loved helping and spending time with her family, and especially enjoyed spending time with her first cousin/best friend, Hester Wilson.

She was of the Baptist faith and was saved and baptized at the Ironton City Mission. Later in life, she attended Gateway Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by sister, Leona (Cox) Brown; brother-in-law, Alvis Brown; and great-great-nephew, Atlas Malone.

She is survived by a cousin, Hester Wilson; two nephews, Randy (Lisa) Brown and John (Dana) Brown; niece, Sandy (Mike) Williams; her beloved dog, Razzy; and many loved great-nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Scott Jenkins officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery and visitation for family and friends will be Saturday, noon until time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer the Ervin family condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

Paul “PL” Johnson

Aug. 8, 1956–Oct. 22, 2020

Paul “PL” Johnson, 64, of Pedro, passed away Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at King’s Daughters Medical Center.

He was born Aug. 8, 1956, to the late Paul L. Johnson Sr. and Inabelle (Boyer) Johnson.

He survived by his stepmother, Nancy Johnson, and his wife, Sandra (DePriest) Johnson.

PL was a graduate of Rock Hill High School and was a self-employed upholsterer and game call maker with PJ’s Game Calls.

He loved all the time and memories he made with his family and enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially the trips spent with his son.

PL was always willing to lend a helping hand to anybody in need.

He was an avid reader of the Bible and was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church, in Ashland, Kentucky, but believed all Christians were his brother and sister in Christ.

In addition to his wife and stepmother, those left to cherish his memory are two daughters, Alicia (Bryn) Hamlet, of Ironton, and Tara (Stephen) Fitz, of South Point; a son, Jeremy (Melissa) Johnson, of Waterloo; three grandchildren, Taiya Hamlet and Alex and Emma Johnson; two sisters, Connie (Dave) Roach, of Ironton, and Sandra “Sis” (Dwight) Pennington, of Longview, Texas; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be 1 p.m. today at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Brandon DePriest officiating. Interment will follow at Puckett Cemetery in Pedro. The family will welcome friends for a visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

At PL’s request, there will a limited number of people in the funeral home during the visitation, masks are required and proper social distancing will be observed at all times.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the funeral expenses via Facebook fundraiser or by contacting the family.

James Johnson

April 7, 1943–Oct. 24, 2020

James Walter Johnson, 77, of Ironton, passed away Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at his residence.

Mr. Johnson was born April 7, 1943, in Ironton, a son to Jack and the late Elsie (Clardy) Johnson. He is survived by his wife, Jeanie (Dalton) Johnson, whom he married on Jan. 19, 1963.

Mr. Johnson was a 1961 graduate of Ironton High School and was a lab technician for Marathon. He was a member of Sharon Baptist Church.

He enjoyed fishing, golfing, hunting and making jokes. He loved his annual trips to Myrtle Beach.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by one brother, Rule Johnson.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two children, son, Randy (Mary) Johnson, of Trenton; daughter, Amy (Bill) Nance, of South Point; nine grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private services were held for immediate family on Tuesday, with burial in Woodland Cemetery.

To offer the Johnson family condolences, please visit www.phillpsfuneralhome.net.

The family requests, in lieu of flowers, please send donations to Sharon Baptist Church, Building Fund.

Patty Conaway

April 6, 1938–Oct. 26, 2020

Patty J. Conaway, 82, of Heath, passed away on Oct. 26, 2020 at Flint Ridge Nursing Home.

She was born on April 6, 1938, in Ironton, to the late John O. and Charlene (Sites) Wilds.

Patty was a member of the Hebron Church of the Nazarene.

She enjoyed sewing, swimming, fishing and going to her grandchildren’s ball games.

She is survived by her son, William “Bob” (Kristin) Conaway; grandchildren, Caleb Michael Conaway and Travis John Conaway; brother-in-law, Bob L. Conaway; sister-in-law, Becky Conaway; niece, Stacy Lynn Conaway; and several cousins.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, William A. Conaway.

A private memorial service will be held at Brucker-Kishler Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hebron Church of the Nazarene, P.O. Box 1466, Hebron, OH 43025 or Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 0430, Newark, OH 43058-0430.

To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.

Leola Marlow

Leola Lee (Graham) Marlow, 71, of Huntington, West Virginia, died on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020.

Friends may visit from 6–8 p.m. Friday at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville.

Online condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Tonya Anderson

Tonya Renea Anderson, 44, of Huntington, West Virginia, died Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at home.

A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with Pastor Irving Scarberry officiating. The family will receive family and friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

James Nance

James Franklin Nance, 75, of Crown City, died Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at home.

He is survived by his wife, Jerreal Dean Simpson Nance.

A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. today at Crown City Cemetery, Crown City, with burial to follow. No visitation will be held.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Lucille Starcher

Lucille Pinkerman Starcher, 98, of Proctorville, died on Monday, October 26, 2020.

A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Friday at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, with burial to follow. Visitation will be held noon–12:45 p.m. Friday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.

Velda Cline

Velda “Sprout” Cline, 87, of Ironton, died Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at Best Care Nursing Home, in Wheelersburg.

She is survived by her husband, Cecil Cline.

A celebration of life will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6th, at First United Methodist Church, 101 N. Fifth St., Ironton.

Realtime video streaming will be available via the Facebook Page of First United Methodist Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sprout’s memory to Harvest for the Hungry Food Pantry, P.O. Box 153, Ironton, Ohio.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to be assisting the Cline family in making arrangements.

To offer the Cline family condolences, please visit our website at www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.