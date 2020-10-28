expand
October 28, 2020

The best of our region

By Editorial Board

Published 8:34 am Wednesday, October 28, 2020

Today’s edition of the Ironton Tribune contains the results of our annual Best of the Best feature.

We would like to thank everyone who took the time to vote and congratulate all of the winners and runners-up this year.

This year comes in unique circumstances.

As is the case across the nation, businesses in the Tri-State are struggling due to the COVID-19 closures and restrictions during reopening.

It is a testament to the commitment of all in our community that they have persevered, adapted and kept things going for the region in as safe a manner as possible.

We encourage you to continue to support local businesses, whether in person or through remote options.

Local merchants and organizations are what gives a community character and it benefits all to see them thrive.

The Tri-State is blessed with many great locations and we hope that this feature not only celebrates them, but turns readers on to the many options available locally.

