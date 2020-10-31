Election guide — General election, Nov. 3, 2020

Voting hours

Oct. 31, 8 a.m.–4 p.m.

Nov. 1, 1 p.m.–5 p.m.

Nov. 2, 8 a.m.–2 p.m.

Nov. 3, Polls open at 6:30 a.m., close at 7:30 p.m. Early In-Person Voting Hours Oct. 31, Absentee ballot applications must be received by the board of elections office by noon. Nov. 3, General election: polls are open from 6:30 a.m.–7:30 p.m. Nov. 3, Absentee ballots must be dropped off by 7:30 p.m. at the board of elections office. Nov. 13, Last day for the board of elections to receive ballots that have been postmarked on or before Nov. 2.



FEDERAL AND STATE RACES

President of the United States

Donald Trump – Republican, running mate Mike Pence

Joe Biden – Democrat, running mate Kamala Harris

Howie Hawkins — Green/Socialist, running mate Angela Nicole Walker

Jo Jorgensen – Libertarian, running mate Spike Cohen

U.S. House of Representatives – Ohio 6th District

Bill Johnson – Republican

Shawna Roberts – Democratic

Ohio Supreme Court

(Two seats are up for election, races are listed as nonpartisan)

Judith French

Jennifer Brunner

Sharon Kennedy

John P. O’Donnell

Ohio Fourth District Court of Appeals

Kristy Wilkin

Stacy Brooks

Peter Abele

Ohio State Board of Education – 10th District

Brenda P. Shea

Mary E. Binegar

COUNTY AND REGIONAL RACES



Editor’s Note: The following candidates listed were sent a questionnaire. Candidates were given a limit on words. Some answers have been cut to the specifications. Edits are denoted with (…).

Lawrence County Coroner

Ben Mack



Office sought: Coroner

Party: Republican

Age: 36

Residence: Rome Township

Professional Background: Doctor of Medicine, Bachelors of Science from Wright State University. Certified volunteer firefighter and EMT-Basic.

Occupation: Emergency Physician at St. Mary’s Medical Center

Political experience: Coroner since March 2018. Ohio State Coroner Board of Directors, since September 2018.

Civic involvement: Medical director LCEMS, 911, Collins Career Center EMS programs, and fire departments, captain and volunteer firefighter, Rome Volunteer Fire Department. Elder at Missio Dei Church. Faculty advisor and member, Christian Medical & Dental Association.

What will your top priority be if elected to office? To continue to improve the efficiency and capabilities of the coroner’s office and continue to work with local law enforcement and investigators to find truth, bring justice, and promote prevention.

What makes you the best candidate for the job? I am a physician first and foremost, not a politician. I serve with integrity, honesty and compassion for the hurting.

What professional accomplishments are you most proud of in your life? Hearing feedback about how the care provided by the emergency teams I lead has impacted or saved lives, mission work in Haiti and overseeing identifying the “Belle in the Well.”

What would you do to increase bipartisanship and cooperation in our government? I will continue to keep politics out of the coroner’s office, where it has no role in the pursuit of truth and justice.

Other comments (50 words or less): My background in civil service with multiple emergency response agencies, connection with other coroners at the regional and state level will continue to bring improvements, grant funds and efficiency to our county.

Lawrence County Common Pleas Judge

Andrew P. Ballard

Office Sought: Judge, Court of Common Pleas, General Division

Party: Democrat

Age: 43

Residence: Proctorville

Professional Background: Private practice attorney 2003-2016; Judge, Court of Common Pleas, General Division 2016-present.

Occupation: Incumbent Judge, Court of Common Pleas, General Division

Political Experience: Elected to the Common Pleas bench November 2016

Civic Involvement: I serve on the boards of the Fairland Little League, Fairland Buddy Basketball League and District 11 Little League, Member of Free and Accepted Masons, Proctorville Lodge #550, Chesapeake-Proctorville-Rome Lion’s Club, and Ironton Elks Lodge 177.

What will your top priority be in your next term? Continue the success of my certified drug court, the Nexus Recovery Docket, implement innovative procedures in court to enhance public safety and address the substance abuse problem in our community.

What makes you the best candidate for the job? My desire to serve the people of Lawrence County and my commitment to provide fair, impartial, and equal justice under the law to all who appear before the court.

What professional accomplishments are you most proud of in your life? In private practice, it was arguing and winning a case in the United States 4th District Court of Appeals in Richmond, Virginia. As judge, it is my drug court and treatment team assisting individuals to regain control over their lives and become productive members of their families, and our community.

Other comments (50 words or less): I have been blessed to serve as a judge in our community for the past three years and I look forward to continuing my service to Lawrence County. I would greatly appreciate your vote in the general election on Nov. 3.

Lawrence County Common Pleas Judge – Juvenile

Patricia Sanders

Lawrence County Engineer

Patrick Leighty

Lawrence County Recorder

Sharon Gossett Hager

Office sought: Lawrence County Recorder

Party: Republican

Age: 70

Residence: Coal Grove

Professional Background: Twenty years of financial experience in banking before becoming a victim of corporate downsizing. I received 10 years on the job training as deputy recorder for Recorder Sue Ann Deeds and have served 16 years as Lawrence County Recorder.

Occupation: Full-time recorder

Political Experience: I was appointed recorder Jan. 12, 2004 by the Lawrence County Republican Central Committee to fulfill the unexpired term of retiring recorder, Mrs. Deeds. I was blessed with successful campaigns in 2004 and 2008 and was unopposed in 2012, 2016 and, thankfully, in 2020.

Civic Involvement: I’ve been active in numerous civic and community events during my four terms as recorder; however, due to being a caregiver to an extremely ill husband, I have limited time to continue those activities. Everything has a season and, currently, my priorities are my husband and office responsibilities.

What will your top priority be in your next term? During each term, I succeeded in fulfilling a personal goal of making at least one major improvement to the office. My next priority will be the addition of accepting electronic document recordings. Such recordings will result in greater efficiency and better use of available resources.

What professional accomplishments are you most proud of in your life? I have been successful in making more of our documents available on our website (lawrencecountyohiorecorder.org), including plat maps and all deeds from 1818 to current recordings. This not only is a convenience for those searching our records but for the protection and preservation of our valuable record books.

Other comments (50 words or less): Sixteen years ago, I pledged to continue providing efficient service to the recorder’s office. I honored that pledge by serving with honesty and integrity. I hope my legacy will be one of inspiring others to do the same. Your vote for my fifth and final term will be greatly appreciated.

Lawrence County Clerk of Courts

Mike Patterson

Office Sought: Lawrence County Clerk of Courts

Party: Democratic Party

Age: 51

Residence: Kitts Hill

Professional Background: Addington Brothers-quality control manager; Quality Farm and Fleet-receiving manager; CJ Hughes-Purchasing Agent; Department of Job and Family Services-Case Manager

Occupation: Lawrence County Clerk of Courts

Political Experience: Symmes Valley School Board — four years, Lawrence County Clerk of Courts — 12 years

Civic Involvement: | have been involved in Biddy league Football, baseball and basketball as a volunteer coach for Symmes Valley. Previously, | was a youth group leader at Mt. Pleasant “Old Baptist” Church. Each year, | volunteer as a guide hunter for the NWTF Youth Hunt and Wheeling Sportsman Hunt.

What will your top priority be in your next term: My top priority is always to serve the people of Lawrence County to the best of my ability. I will continue to serve the public with honesty and integrity. I will also continue to make it a top priority to provide up to date technology in the clerk’s office to make access to the office more convenient to the public.

What professional accomplishments are you most proud of in your life? I am proud of the changes that have been made in the Lawrence County Clerk’s office over the last 12 years. I, along with my wonderful staff, keep the office moving in the right direction by working with other public offices and helping the public as often as we can. We have implemented practices that allow day-to-day processing of paperwork to remain a top priority so everything is handled in a timely manner. I am also proud of the recent implementation of the e-filing system which allows attorneys to file necessary paperwork online. Keeping up with technology really benefits the public.

Other comments: I truly love being a public servant to the people of Lawrence County. I appreciate the trust that they have placed in me to run this office to the best of my ability. I am a conservative who is 100 percent pro-life. I humbly ask for your vote during the 2020 election.

Lawrence County Prosecutor

Brigham M. Anderson

Office Sought: Prosecuting Attorney

Party: Republican

Age: 41

Residence: Ironton

Professional Background: I have a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Ohio University, specializing in Human Resource Management and a Juris Doctorate from Ohio Northern University.

Occupation: Attorney

Political Experience: I have been elected as Lawrence County Prosecuting Attorney for two terms and have served as the Lawrence County Prosecuting Attorney since Jan. 1, 2013.

Civic Involvement: Member – Rotary Club, Member – Knight of Columbus, Member – Ironton Elks, Member – St. Lawrence Church, Ironton Youth Soccer – Coach.

What will your top priority be if elected to office? To continue to serve Lawrence County as prosecuting attorney, making Lawrence County a safer and better place to live and work.

What professional accomplishments are you most proud of in your life? Multiple jury trial verdicts and criminal convictions for rape, murder, aggravated murder, including the death penalty. I personally handle all major felony prosecutions.

Lawrence County Commission

Jeffrey Blakeman

Office Sought: County Commissioner

Party: Democratic Party

Age: 38

Residence: Willow Wood

Professional background: Union Millwright for 18 years and still counting

Occupation: Union Millwright Local 1090

Political Experience: I currently have no political experience

Civic Involvement: I am currently working with Gallia County to see what it will take for our EMS to cross county lines, because the response time for our EMS out here towards county lines is too long. This is a very big issue for our elderly.

What will your top priority be if elected to office? I have a couple of priorities. Clean up wasteful spending of tax dollars — this way, we can free up money to fix other issues in the county.

What makes you the best candidate for the Job? I am the type of person that wants to hear from all residents of Lawrence County. Not just the ones that vote, or give money. I want to hear from all 60,000-plus residents, no matter what your background is. So please feel free to call 740-646-5148.

What professional accomplishments are you most proud of in your life?: I am not a prideful man. All the accomplishments that I achieved were not just me. There were people helping with all the accomplishments. It’s never “I,” it’s always “us.” And we, together, will make a difference if elected.

What would you do to increase bipartisanship and cooperation in our government? I would work very closely with the other parties, because we have to put aside parties sometimes to get things accomplished. One goal between the parties is we have to keep the people in mind when any decisions are made.

How would you rate the response locally on the COVID-19 pandemic and what can be done going forward? We need to continue to work with our state and our local health departments on this pandemic.

The need for a new county jail remains a pressing issue for the area. What is your specific plan to fix this issue? I am working on a plan for the jail issue. I am waiting on numbers to come back to me to see if the plan would be a great fit for the county. I like to have all my ducks in a row, per se, before I jump the line and act up on the issue.

What is your plan for bringing new and innovative businesses to Lawrence County? First, we have to get our roads and bridges fixed. We will never get businesses to move in our area if there is poor access. I am currently talking to some new businesses and helping them with all their questions and concerns about relocating their business to Lawrence County.

The pandemic has made the need for reliable broadband service more apparent in our region. How would you work to improve this situation? I have already been working on this situation and investigating why broadband service isn’t already available. With that being said, there are some interesting issues with this. Once we get all the way to the bottom of it, then we shall try and fix the situation and move on to providing broadband to everyone.

Colton Copley

Office sought: Lawrence County Commissioner

Party: Republican

Age: 36

Residence: South Point

Professional Background: Bachelor’s Degree from Marshall University and received Doctorate Degree from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine

Occupation: Lawrence County commissioner and emergency room physician at Cabell Huntington Hospital

Political Experience: Currently serving as Lawrence County Commissioner. Previously served as president of the school board at South Point Local School District

Civic Involvement: I am active in my local church, Christ Temple. I also have been involved in youth sports coaching youth soccer, softball, basketball, and also previously volunteered as a high school football coach. I volunteer time to serve on the Lawrence County Special Olympics Board and help with their events.

What will your top priority be if elected to office? I want to continue to work towards bringing high paying jobs and industry to our area. (…) I believe the key to our success is bringing career jobs to the county that in turn will further increase our average household income and provide access to high speed internet to all areas of our county.

What makes you the best candidate for the job? I have proven over the past two years that my strengths in communication and critical thinking are pivotal to being successful as commissioner. I brought a savings of greater than $400,000 to the county by working through our jail’s medical bills and finding a true cost savings.

What professional accomplishments are you most proud of in your life? I am proud of my career in medicine. I spent 12 years of my life training to be a physician in our community. There isn’t a shift that goes by that I don’t have an opportunity to make life or death decisions that my training has prepared me for. (…)

What would you do to increase bipartisanship and cooperation in our government? I have always been someone willing to work with individuals, no matter what party they serve. I am a proud Republican, but I understand that there are individuals who are in the opposite party or no party affiliation at all, who also love Lawrence County and want the best for it. (…)

How would you rate the response locally on the COVID-19 pandemic and what can be done going forward? I have been very involved in our county’s response to COVID-19. We went to work immediately with daily meetings with state and national leaders. I helped with sharing medical information with other local officials using my medical background as a strength for our county. (…)

The need for a new county jail remains a pressing issue for the area. What is your specific plan to fix this issue? The first month I was in office I helped organize a trip to Franklin County to learn the process another county had recently taken while building their nearly completed jail. From this, we worked over the next 10 months with a national firm who specialized in designing custom plans and solutions for local jail designs. From this, we now have credible information about the size, type and estimated cost of the jail our county would need. (…)

What is your plan for bringing new and innovative businesses to Lawrence County? It is important we work to make our county a welcoming environment by creating industrial locations with access to highways. Through our port authority, we work with local utilities to bring industrial level electric, natural gas, water and sewer as needed for specific industries. (…)

The pandemic has made the need for reliable broadband service more apparent in our region? How would you work to improve this situation? (…) During my last two years as commissioner, we have organized a broadband task force who have made progress in furthering the conversation with local and national companies to help be a part of our solution. We currently have some contracts in place to utilize county radio towers to place Wi-Fi hot spot locations in more rural areas of the county. (…).

Other comments (50 words or less): Over the past two years, I have been successful in leading as one of your county commissioners. We have a good team currently working to make the lives of each of our citizens better. I ask for your vote on Nov. 3 to continue to serve as your county commissioner.

DeAnna Holliday

Office sought: Lawrence County Commissioner

Party: Republican

Age: 51

Residence: Ironton

Professional Background: I worked 10 years in the cellular communications industry. Since then, I have owned and operated my own businesses for over 20 years and for the last three-plus years, I have proudly served this county as your Lawrence County commissioner.

Occupation: President, Lawrence County Commissioners

Political Experience: I served eight years on the Dawson-Bryant Board of Education; I am currently serving a four-year term as Lawrence County commissioner; and I currently serve on the County Commissioners Association of Ohio, Board of Directors. I also serve multiple boards throughout the county and Tri-State that have an impact on life and in the growth of Lawrence County.

Civic Involvement: You will find me at events throughout the county supporting youth, seniors, Veterans and individual clubs and organizations. I am a member of the NWTF, where I represent a strong women’s group that encourages women to get involved in the outdoors. I am connected to this county and the people at the very core of what matters in their personal and professional lives.

What will your top priority be if elected to office? My top priority will continue to be people. I’ll continue to create opportunities for citizens by creating jobs; strengthening current infrastructure; and creating new, while enhancing current county services, adding recreational opportunity and by cleaning up our landscape.

What makes you the best candidate for the job? My experience and my heartfelt desire to serve you. I have protected the financial health of our county, implemented new initiatives, and built strong relationships locally, at the state and nationally. There is no need to start over now with a new commissioner. We cannot afford to give up our seat at the table.

What professional accomplishments are you most proud of? I am very proud of my personal businesses, one of which is six generations strong in our county. I’m most proud to serve as your commissioner. I’m also proud of initiatives that I’ve championed like, Project First Impression and Imagination Library. These two, particularly, will help to mold our future.

What would you do to increase bipartisanship and cooperation in our government? No one has worked harder to unite people in this county, understanding that “alone we can do so little; together we can do so much” — Helen Keller. I’ll continue to build strong relationships that are not based on party affiliation, but rather what’s best for society and this county.

How would you rate the response locally on the COVID-19 pandemic and what can be done going forward? We have delivered a responsible and determined response to COVID-19. We’ve strived to deliver knowledge and resources to our citizens, allowing everyone to take a smart, responsible approach to keeping themselves and others safe.

The need for a new jail remains a pressing issue for the area. What is your specific plan to fix this issue? After my initial plan for the jailed was voted down, I immediately formed a jail committee to do an in-depth evaluation of our jail needs and cost associated with a new build. We have an accurate cost for building and operations now. I will continue to build a shovel ready project in order to capitalize on funding from the state without putting the cost on the taxpayers backs.

What is your plan for bringing new and innovative businesses to Lawrence County? I’ll continue to strengthen infrastructure that will attract strong manufacturing jobs, large retail and restaurant chains and grow our population.

The pandemic has made the need for reliable broadband service more apparent in our region. How would you work to improve this situation? I am the Chairwoman of a new Southern Ohio Broadband Committee. We are working with private business to map current service/inventory and create specific buildout plans to insure a fully lit Lawrence County.

Douglas Matthew Malone

Office sought: Lawrence County Commissioner

Party: Independent/nonpartisan

Age: 46

Residence: Perry Township

Professional Background: Certificate in applied process technology from Kentucky Tech

Occupation: Perry Township trustee

Political Experience: 13 years, Perry Township trustee – one as president

Civic Involvement: Lions Club, volunteer high school softball coach – Dawson-Bryant High School

What will your top priority be if elected to office? The budget and cutting any wasteful spending that is found.

What makes you the best candidate for the job? My years of experience working closely with the public and my availability

What professional accomplishments are you most proud of in your life? Being re-elected three times as trustee by the voters of Perry Township

What would you do to increase bipartisanship and cooperation in our government? I will be available at courthouse with daily hours to meet with any officeholders or the public of either party. I am running as independent and will not worry about party favors.

How would you rate the response locally on the COVID-19 pandemic and what can be done going forward? Done the best they could, I would have liked to see courthouse stay open to the public.

The need for a new county jail remains a pressing issue for the area. What is your specific plan to fix this issue? Start the jail in phases. If we never get started, it’s never getting accomplished.

What is your plan for bringing new and innovative businesses to Lawrence County?

• The pandemic has made the need for reliable broadband service more apparent in our region? How would you work to improve this situation? (These two questions) go together for me. I would work with our hometown state Rep. Jason Stephens and the Lawrence County Economic Development Corporation to be a loud voice in Columbus and promote our county to national businesses though advertising on Internet. Put more towers throughout the county for better service coverage

• The pandemic has made the need for reliable broadband service more apparent in our region? How would you work to improve this situation? (These two questions) go together for me. I would work with our hometown state Rep. Jason Stephens and the Lawrence County Economic Development Corporation to be a loud voice in Columbus and promote our county to national businesses though advertising on Internet. Put more towers throughout the county for better service coverage Other comments (50 words or less): I will be available for you and be a voice for you if elected. I humbly ask for your vote. Thank you

Lawrence County Sheriff

Jeff Lawless

Office sought: Sheriff

Party: Republican

Age: 55

Residence: Ironton

Professional background: 34 years in law enforcement. 26 years at the Sheriff’s Office, eight years at the atomic plant as a SWAT Team member. I have been the sheriff for 12 years. Have been a corrections officer, road deputy, corporal, major, jail administrator, chief deputy and sheriff.

Occupation: Lawrence County Sheriff

Political Experience: Elected sheriff in 2008, 2012 and 2016

Civic Involvement: Lawrence Lodge 198 F&AM, Ironton Lions Club, Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce, Lawrence County Drug & Major Crimes Task Force, Buckeye State Sheriff’s Association and National Sheriff’s Association.

What will your top priority be if elected to office? To continue to provide top quality law enforcement to the citizens of Lawrence County. Protect the taxpayers by continuing to work within my budget, to continue to work on jail issues and helping to prepare to build a new jail. Increase staffing levels.

What makes you the best candidate for the job? My experience. Being sheriff is challenging by dealing with several budgets, the jail, providing law enforcement officers for criminal complaints, courts, keeping our schools/children safe, etc. My staff and I have kept this county safe and have kept crime at relatively low levels. I am experienced and professional.

What professional accomplishments are you most proud of in your life? Becoming a law enforcement officer, then being elected sheriff. Keeping a jail open that has outlived its viability, solving every murder case in my tenure as sheriff, Leading the largest manhunt in Lawrence Counties history with an apprehension, enforcing the law equally, whether it’s a citizen, elected official or police officer.

What would you do to increase bipartisanship and cooperation in our government? I have always worked across the aisle with every elected official, business owner and citizen. I will continue to do what is best for the citizen of this county by working professionally with every person, regardless of political affiliation. I would like to meet with all elected officials and discuss the issues that will make this county the best it can be.

The need for a new county jail remains a pressing issue for the area. What is your specific plan to fix this issue? This county needs a new jail. The Sheriff has no control funding or construction. I have worked tirelessly on ideas and plans to help make this happen. I serve on a jail committee and we have a plan in place, if funds become available. The jail issue is very complicated and expensive issue.

Other comments (50 words or less): I have always lived my life with the highest moral and ethical standards. I have dedicated my life to the service and protection of the citizens of this County. I am accessible, diligent, fiscally responsible, and transparent. I have a high success rate solving crime. I humbly ask for your vote.

Joe Ross

Office Sought: Sheriff

Party: Democratic

Age: 55

Residence: Coal Grove

Professional Background: Dedicated and veteran law enforcement officer with over 27 years of law enforcement experience. Able to deal effectively with people having diverse social and economic backgrounds. Dedicated leader with proven ability to deliver results in high pressure situations.

Occupation: Detective Captain, Ironton Police Department

Political Experience: Served on Coal Grove Village Council for seven years. Served as president of Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #75 for five years.

Civic Involvement: I proudly served my country in the Ohio National Guard for six years. I openly communicate with community members and groups off the clock to help define the needs of the people, starting and maintaining Neighborhood Watch Programs.

What will your top priority be if elected to office? I will work diligently to find a solution for a new jail, provide more road patrols for the entire county, make sound financial decisions to improve existing conditions of the sheriff’s department and bring accountability and transparency to the office.

What makes you the best candidate for the job? I can do the work and deliver exceptional results. I have the skill set and experience that make me the best choice for sheriff. I will deliver results and not excuses to the citizens of Lawrence County.

What professional accomplishments are you most proud of in your life? I am most proud of the daily duties that bring a sense of safety and security to those I serve. Serving and protecting the citizens of Ironton for 24 years has been my best professional accomplishment. I also strive to protect the innocent especially children who has been taken advantage of.

What would you do to increase bipartisanship and cooperation in our government? The problems that face Lawrence County affect us, no matter party affiliation. So should the solutions. The election needs to be about the people and not the parties.

The need for a new county jail remains a pressing issue for the area. What is your specific plan to fix the issue? Electing me as your sheriff, secures a sheriff that will keep citizens safe and will manage a budget efficiently. I’ll focus on new revenue and restructuring measures that insures efficient operations. Its time for results, not excuses, for the new jail.

Lawrence County Treasurer

Tresa Baker

Office Sought: County Treasurer

Party: Republican

Age: 57

Residence: Willow Wood, Windsor Township

Professional background: 30 years as School Treasurer at Fairland and South Point; Certified Public Accountant for 14 years; Center for Public Investment Management certified; Allied Signal accounting department and was a member of the United Steelworkers’ Union during my employment there.

Occupation: School treasurer, South Point Local School District

Political Experience: This is my first time running for public office, but I have extensive experience of the election process related to boards of education, bond levies, property tax and homestead/rollback guidelines. As school Treasurer I am familiar with election compliance rules related to the election of school board members and bond levies.

Civic Involvement: Ohio University Leadership Project planning cohort and advisory committees at OU Southern. I have volunteered my time to teach yoga to young children at the Huntington Boys & Girls Clubs and to staff and students at South Point High School. I attend and am actively involved with my church family at the Rome Church of Christ. (…)

What will your top priority be if elected to office? To support and uphold the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of the State of Ohio and to understand and comply with all laws related to the office of County Treasurer. I will work to protect and promote the interest of Lawrence County taxpayers and local authorities who depend on tax revenue to provide services to Lawrence County residents.

What makes you the best candidate for the job? My qualifications, experience, integrity (both professional and personal), my work ethic, and my commitment to fair and equal treatment of all taxpayers make me the best candidate for the position of County Treasurer.

What professional accomplishments are you most proud of in your life? Being part of the leadership team at Fairland and South Point Schools, where we were able to build state of the art school buildings, while also reducing property tax rates of taxpayers to redeem bonds. My forecasting and budgeting experience has given me credibility when making critical decisions that impact teachers, students and taxpayers. (…)

What would you do to increase bipartisanship and cooperation in our government? (…) I have worked closely and effectively with both Republican and Democratic school board members. The key is focusing on the goal: true, accurate, consistent, reliable financial reporting. I will continue to keep this focus as Lawrence County Treasurer. I am not a politician: I am an accountant and will use my expertise to benefit of all Lawrence County.

Other comments (50 words or less): I believe in limited government, private property and individual rights; and will conduct myself and my office accordingly. I have the experience, confidence and good sense to honestly evaluate plans and programs, ask tough questions, and allocate resources effectively. Everyone who interacts with the Treasurer’s office will be treated with respect.

Stephen Dale Burcham

Office sought: Lawrence County Treasurer

Party: Democrat

Age: 63

Residence: Proctorville

Professional Background: Certified public accountant, securities investment licensed

Occupation: Lawrence County Treasurer

Political Experience: Elected to first term in 2004

Civic Involvement: New Hope UMC, Rotary Club, Lions Club

What will be your top priority, if elected to office? To collect property taxes uniformly and fairly and safeguard the county’s investments.

What makes you the best candidate for the job? Experience both business as the county treasurer

What professional accomplishments are you most proud of in your life? The establishment of the Lawrence County land bank to deal with blighted and abandoned property in the county

What would you do to increase bipartisanship and cooperation in our government? Continue to work with fellow officeholders, irrespective of party, to serve the citizens. The land bank board, board of revision and budget commission are examples of the bipartisan work cooperation in which I participate

Other comments (50 words or less): Proud of new programs implemented, such as low tax payments at the bank and website. Investing in our citizens by offering low cost financing to governmental entities to purchase police vehicles and fire trucks. Lastly, the land bank will complete our 250th demolition removing eyesores, such as the Pulley nursing home.

Lawrence County Auditor

Paul David Knipp

Office sought: Lawrence County Auditor

Party: Republican

Age: 46

Residence: Outside of Ironton

Professional Background: I was a teacher for six years (…). Prior to my appointment as the auditor, I was a practicing attorney for 12 years, 11 as general practitioner — real estate, probate, civil, and criminal defense, during my 11 years of practice, I also served as the mediator for Lawrence County, 1 as an assistant prosecutor in Jackson County.

Occupation: Currently serving as the Lawrence County Auditor

Political Experience: I was elected to three terms on the Rock Hill Local School Board, serving almost 10 years.

Civic Involvement: Coal Grove Lions Club, Gideons, Jeremiah 38 Ministries; former volunteer fireman for Upper Township VFD; I work with the youth programs at Mamre Baptist Church; I have Recently volunteered with the Special Needs Youth fishing outings

What will your top priority be if elected to office? My top priority would be to diligently focus on monitoring the county’s finances as the county deals with various revenue streams and the impact COVID-19 has had on those revenues

What makes you the best candidate for the job? By Nov. 3, I will have served as the auditor for a year. Prior to that time, I served on the Rock Hill Local School Board. During my service on the school board, the administration and board worked hard and made difficult decisions to improve the financial stability of the district. I understand the difficulty created by dealing with government revenues, formulating budgets and staying within that budget. (…)

What professional accomplishments are you most proud of in your life? I would have to say any time I was able to assist a client through a difficult legal situation I was proud to have been able to do so. I was always most proud of the adoptions I was able to facilitate; I am also proud of the financial situation that the RH board was able to achieve through some very difficult decisions.

What would you do to increase bipartisanship and cooperation in our government? I believe the ability to speak to anyone, regardless of party affiliation, will increase bipartisanship and cooperation in our government. I will maintain an open door policy to speak to people and other government officials to look for the best solutions to the problems we face.

Other comments (50 words or less): I humbly ask for your vote during this election season, especially on Nov. 3.

Also running: Jason Tolliver – Democrat

Ohio Representative – District 93

Jason Stephens

Office Sought: State representative (93rd District)

Party: Republican

Age: 49

Residence: Getaway

Professional Background: Bachelor’s Degree in Finance & Economics (Lipscomb University); Certified Financial Planner® Certificant; Licensed Insurance Agent

Occupation: State representative; Insurance agent

Political Experience: State representative (2019-Present), Lawrence County Auditor (2011-2019), Lawrence County Commissioner (2001-2011)

Civic Involvement: I am a volunteer PA announcer, mainly for Chesapeake athletics, and I have also coached many youth sports. I am a member of the Rome Church of Christ. Also, I am a member of the Chesapeake Lions Club.

What will your top priority be if elected to office? I am working hard as your State Representative to develop our economy, standing up for the second amendment, standing up for innocent life, and standing up for seniors and veterans.

What makes you the best candidate for the job? As the current state representative, I have a financial background, business experience, and government knowledge. I understand both business and government, and I have a proven record of success.

What professional accomplishments are you most proud of in your life? My favorite accomplishments are helping other people solve problems and reach their own personal goals. I do my best to help improve the lives of other people.

What would you do to increase bipartisanship and cooperation in our government? I believe that the people elect representatives and we are to work with whomever the people elect to office to improve our lives.

How would you rate the response on COVID-19 locally and what can be done going forward? The response of our local first responders and front line staff has been very good. Also, our businesses have used common sense to balance safety and commerce.

The pandemic has made the need for reliable broadband service more apparent in our region? How would you work to improve this situation? This is an extremely important issue as we move forward and I have been working hard to help our area. I have voted to cut red tape to help expand broadband infrastructure, and I have also (and will continue) to advocate for investment into our broadband infrastructure.

Where do you feel measures (mandates and restrictions) are for COVID-19? Not as strict as they should be, about right, or too strict: There needs to be consistency in guidelines for health issues. I am not a fan of any government mandate. I believe that common sense should be used by both government officials and our citizens. We need to protect our health, our economy, and our constitutional rights as well.

Other comments (50 words or less): Endorsed: National Rifle Association; Buckeye Firearms Association; Ohio Right to Life; Ohio Value Voters; Ohio Republican Party; ACT Ohio; “2020 Friend of Agriculture.” I would appreciate your continued support and your vote to represent you.

Also running: Tad Saunders – Write-in

Ohio Representative – District 90

Brian Baldridge – Republican

Ohio Senate – District 14

Ryan Ottney

Office sought: Ohio Senate, District 14

Party: Democratic

Age: 42

Residence: New Boston

Professional background: Writer/editor, Portsmouth Daily Times (2006-2015); and communications coordinator at South Central Ohio Educational Service Center (2015-Present)

Professional background: Communications coordinator, South Central Ohio Educational Service Center

Political Experience: Elected member of New Boston Village Council, NB-2 (D) precinct committee, and chairman of the Scioto County Democratic Party

Civic Involvement: Volunteered for local children events, such as the LEGO Fair and County Spelling Bee, and participated in community events, such as New Boston Breakfast with Santa, Party in the Park and Fourth of July activities.

What will your top priority be if elected to office? To be a voice for the real struggling people in the 14th district, and not for special interest corporations.

What makes you the best candidate for the job? I know what it’s like to struggle with bills. I know what it’s like to be afraid to go to the doctor, even when you really need it, because you’re afraid of the cost. I have worked hard jobs that paid very little, and I put myself through college and still earned less than $10/hour. (…)

What professional accomplishments are you most proud of in your life? I’ve received many awards for my journalism, including one from the Associated Press for an article exposing racism in high school sports. I was always pleased when my articles helped someone get the help and attention they needed.

What would you do to increase bipartisanship and cooperation in our government? Of course, we need to work together. We have to stop making enemies of those on the other side. We can learn to disagree with civility and still cooperate to better serve our community.

How would you rate the response on COVID-19 locally and what can be done going forward? The state of Ohio has had a terrible response to COVID-19, which only caused numbers to increase. The governor was great in the beginning to keep us informed, but he quickly pulled back any real preventive actions that would have slowed the spread of this deadly virus. (…)

The pandemic has made the need for reliable broadband service more apparent in our region? How would you work to improve this situation? Working at a school, I know how important it is for every child to have access to reliable broadband access. This is an area where we should be working across the aisle to make real improvements to our communities.

There has been debate in the capitol on the mandates and restrictions regarding the COVID-19 pandemics. • Where do you feel the state of Ohio stands on this issue? Do you feel measures are not as strict as they should be, about right or too strict? Colored charts are not a COVID-19 response. Our governor has repeatedly failed to act on this virus. Instead, he tells us how bad it is, asks us to wear a mask and be safe, but that’s about it. There is no collective plan, no cooperation, no common goal. Just do what you want. And as a result, the virus has spread and thousands of Ohioans have died. (…)

Other comments (50 words or less): Help me give a voice back to the real people of the 14th District who have struggled to find good-paying jobs and afford their medical bills and prescriptions. We need to take the power back from the special interests that spend millions on campaigns that will protect their profits.

Also running: Terry Johnson – Republican

Levies and ballot issues:

Special election by petition – local liquor option for particular location

Shall the sale of beer, wine and mixed beverages be permitted by Generations Quick Stop, LLC, an applicant for a c1 and c2 liquor permit, who is engaged in the business of operating a gas station and convenience store at 2986 State Route 93, in this precinct?

Proposed tax levy – renewal, Washington Township

A renewal of a tax for the benefit of Washington Township, for the purpose

Of fire protection at a rate not exceeding one (1) mill for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to ten cents ($0.10) for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for five years, commencing in 2020, first due in calendar year 2021.

Proposed tax levy – renewal, City of Ironton

A renewal of a tax for the benefit of the city of Ironton for the purpose of flood protection at a rate not exceeding two (2) mills for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to twenty cents ($0.20) for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for five years, commencing in 2020, first due in calendar year 2021.