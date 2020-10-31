Obituaries – 10-31-20

Willard Haynes

May 18, 1943–Oct. 26, 2020

Willard Alan Haynes, 77, of Ironton, passed away Monday, Oct. 26, 2020.

He was born May 18, 1943, to the late Albert and Freida Edwards Haynes.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Edith Winters Haynes, whom he married Aug. 4, 1962.

Alan was a 1962 graduate of Rock Hill High School and worked as a millwright.

He enjoyed music and played his trombone throughout his entire life.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Karen Evans.

Along with his wife, those left to cherish his memory are sons, David (Lisa) and Darrell (Michael); grandchildren, Sam and Tristan; siblings, Darwin (Linda) Sheila (Allyn Vaas), Delmar (Sally), Richard (Anne) and Bill (Trena).

Funeral service will be noon today at the Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with Pastor Kenny Hurst officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation for friends and family will be 10:30 a.m. today until time of the service at the funeral home.

Randy Bertram

Randy Dale “Conway” Bertram, 49, of Wheelersburg, formerly of Garrison, Kentucky, died Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, with his family by his side.

He is survived by his wife, Roberta “Birdie” Smith Bertram.

Funeral service was Friday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastors Wes Copper and John Reed officiating.

Burial followed in Dummitt Cemetery in Garrison, Kentucky and visitation was Thursday at the funeral home.

Flowers are appreciated, but donations may be made to Phillips Funeral Home to help assist the family.

Katharine Bush

Katharine “Kathy” Grace Bush, 43, of Ironton, died Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

Funeral service will be 5 p.m. at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with Pastor Eric Barnes officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be 3 p.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers family would like donations to be sent to one of the following organizations: National Wild Turkey Federation National Wild Turkey Federation P.O. Box 530, Edgefield, SC 29824-0530, Special Needs Youth Sportsman, 1745 Phillip St., Hanging Rock, Ohio 45638, or Autism Project of Southern Ohio, P.O. Box 888, Portsmouth, Ohio 45662.

Deborah Lee Burcham

Deborah Lee Burcham, 61, wife of Stephen Dale Burcham, died Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.