Herd moves up in AP, coaches’ polls

Jason Corriher

Marshall Athletics

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall Football climbed into the top 16 in both national polls when they were released Sunday.

The Thundering Herd is 16th in the Associated Press poll and one spot higher in the Amway/USA Today Coaches Poll. Marshall’s AP ranking is its highest since September 8, 2002, when it also climbed to No. 16, following a season-opening 50-17 victory over Appalachian State.

The Thundering Herd (5-0 overall, 3-0 Conference USA) defeated Florida Atlantic 20-9 on October 24 in Huntington and did so on the strength of a pair of touchdown passes by quarterback Grant Wells, 156 all-purpose yards and another touchdown by running back Brenden Knox and five sacks by the Marshall defense.

Knox has four consecutive 100-yard rushing performances and has scored at least once – rushing or receiving – in each game this season.

Marshall was scheduled to travel to FIU last Friday, but the Panthers postponed that game as they did not have enough available scholarship student-athletes as a result of quarantining of COVID-19 positive tests and contact tracing.

The Thundering Herd will host UMass (0-1) Saturday at 2:30 p.m. in Joan C. Edwards Stadium. Mark Martin and Jake Griffith will have the call on ESPN+.