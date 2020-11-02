Obituaries – 11/05/2020

Deborah Burcham

May 24, 1959–Oct. 30, 2020

Deborah Lee Burcham, 61, of Proctorville, entered the arms of her Heavenly Father on

Friday, Oct. 30, 2020.

She was the loving wife of 43 years to Stephen Dale Burcham.

She was born May 24, 1959, the daughter of Rosa Lowe of Proctorville, and the late Hubert George Lowe.

In addition to her father she was preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Margery “Betty” Elizabeth Burcham.

She graduated Fairland High School in 1977.

In her early career, Debbie worked at the State Treasurer’s Office processing sales tax returns and went on to establish with her husband, Stephen, their accounting practice in Huntington, West Virginia and worked the daily operations for the past 39 years.

In addition to her husband, Stephen, and her mother, Rose, Debbie is survived by two daughters, Jodi (Evan) Hall, of Proctorville, and Jessica (Jared) Fox, of Huntington, West Virginia. She was affectionately known as “Mimi” to her four grandchildren that she adored, Isla and Elora Hall, and Thomas and Ella Fox; brother, Bobby (Pam) Lowe, of Corning, Arkansas; father-in-law, Dale (Brenda) Burcham; brothers-in-law, Scott (Cathy) Burcham, and Shawn (Angie) Burcham; sister-in-law, Margie Burcham; special aunt, Jean Street; and numerous nieces and nephews, family and friends.

Debbie enjoyed spending time with her family.

She has always been a bright light of giving for everyone around her. She loved to share that light through cooking, feeding her family and friends as a symbol of communion and nourishment.

She and Stephen traveled to many football games over the years to cheer for the Ohio State Buckeyes.

She also was a member of New Hope United Methodist Church. She loved to garden and bird watch.

Debbie will be remembered for being a selfless and caring wife, mother, grandmother, daughter and friend.

In lieu of flowers, and in honor of Debbie’s love of the performing arts, the family would request a contribution to a permanent dance scholarship at 4th Avenue Arts Performing Arts Center. This scholarship will be awarded annually, in honor of Debbie, to a student who would otherwise be unable to study the arts. Donations can be mailed to 1030 4th Avenue, Huntington WV 25701 or electronically at www.4thavenuearts.org.

Funeral service will be conducted 7 p.m. Wednesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, by Rev. Dwayne Shugert, with visitation being held from 5–7 p.m. also at the funeral home. Private burial will take place Thursday in Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Linda Herrell

Oct. 13, 1949–Oct. 26, 2020

Linda Kay Clark Herrell, 71, of Chilhowie, Virginia, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at her home, surrounded by family.

She was born Oct. 13, 1949, the daughter of the late Johnny and Lois (Bowen) Clark.

She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Charles David Herrell; daughter and son-in-law, Angela and Timothy Jenkins, of South Point; son and daughter-in-law, Matthew and Crystal Herrell, of Athens, Tennessee; grandchildren, Lydia (Evan) Melvin, of South Point, Madeline, Kyle, Lauren, and Tanner Herrell of Athens, Tennessee; great granddaughters, Phoebe and Naomi Melvin, of South Point; brother and sister-in-law, Dale and Joyce Clark, of Ironton; sister and brother-in-law, Carol and Charles Bowling, of Kitts Hill.

Linda was a devoted wife, mother, Granna, and pastor’s wife and made a huge impact on many lives for Christ.

Funeral services will be conducted 6 p.m. Thursday at the Chilhowie Baptist Church. Graveside services will be conducted 3 p.m. Friday in the Aid Cemetery in Willow Wood.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Chilhowie Baptist Church Seedline Bible Ministry, PO Box 838, Chilhowie, Va. 24319.

Condolences can be made to the family online at www.williamsfuneralhomeofchilhowie.com.

Williams Funeral Home of Chilhowie is serving the Herrell Family.

Olivia Camp

Olivia Lee Camp, 72, of Proctorville, died on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at her home.

She is survived by her husband, Roger D. Camp Sr.

Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Wednesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington, West Virginia. Visitation will be held 1–2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Sandra Stanley

Sandra Sue Stanley, 76, of South Point, died Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens in South Point.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.

Nancy Nance

Nancy Jean (Jordan) Nance, 82, of South Point, died on Nov. 1, 2020 at her residence.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with Pastors Mike Huff and Roy Crager officiating. Interment will follow the service at Zoar Cemetery, Coal Grove, Ohio. Visitation will be 6–8 p.m. Tuesday and the day of the funeral from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made to the Nance family by visiting www.tracybrammerfh.com.