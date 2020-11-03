High School Football Standings & Schedule
2020 High School Football Standings
Season Records
Ohio Valley Conference
OVC Overall
W L Pts. Opp W L Pts Opp
Ironton 5 0 275 26 9 0 420 54
Gallipolis 4 1 160 116 6 2 265 195
Fairland 5 1 221 100 8 1 319 147
Coal Grove 3 2 149 216 6 3 294 315
Rock Hill 2 4 66 145 3 5 99 196
Chesapeake 2 4 159 180 2 5 173 214
Portsmouth 1 5 159 231 2 7 237 317
South Point 0 5 47 195 1 8 72 315
Southern Ohio Conference
Division I
SOC Overall
W L Pts Opp W L Pts Opp
Northwest 5 0 165 34 6 2 195 134
Beaver Eastern 4 1 192 83 5 1 213 103
Symmes Valley 3 2 139 76 5 3 225 143
Prts. Notre Dame 1 3 70 75 3 4 156 137
Sciotoville East 1 3 28 137 1 3 28 137
Green 0 5 20 203 1 6 68 256
Division II
SOC Overall
W L Pts Opp W L Pts Opp
Waverly 5 0 246 80 8 0 378 142
Wheelersburg 4 1 220 85 7 1 329 119
Portsmouth West 2 3 76 140 6 4 230 245
Oak Hill 2 3 106 185 3 5 174 273
Lucasville Valley 1 4 81 203 3 5 184 283
Minford 1 4 104 140 2 5 181 218
Week 8 Playoff Results
Division 5
Ironton 21, Columbus World Harvest Prep 14
West Lafayette Ridgewood 13, Wheelersburg 10
Division 6
Fairland 27, Coal Grove 12
Beverly Fort Frye 34, Barnesville 0
Division 4
Clinton-Massie 31, Waverly 28
Cincinnati Wyoming 34, Germantown Valley View 28, 2OT
Finals: Cin. Wyoming at Clinton-Massie, 7 p.m. Saturday.
Regular Season
South Point 10, River Valley 9
Portsmouth Notre Dame 41, Chillicothe Huntington 21
Portsmouth West 42, Hillsboro 13
Saturday, Nov. 7
Football Playoff Schedule
Regional Finals
All Times 7 p.m.
Division 5
West Lafayette Ridgewood at Ironton
Division 6
Fairland at Beverly Fort Frye
Division 4
Cincinnati Wyoming at Clinton-Massie