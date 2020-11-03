Obituaries – 11/03/2020

John Lutz

Feb. 13, 1942–Nov. 2, 2020

John Lawrence Lutz was born Feb. 13, 1942, to Lawrence Edward “Hans” Lutz and Margaret Evelyn “Billie” Hickey Lutz.

He spent his earliest years living with his Mom and several other military wives and their kids while his father served our country in World War II.

He attended St. Lawrence Elementary and St. Joseph High School, where he distinguished himself both academically and athletically.

After graduation from St. Joe, John attended and graduated from Xavier University in Cincinnati, where he earned a B.A. in English.

In 1961, John married Cornelia Goldcamp, also of Ironton, daughter of Cornelius and Therese McEwain Goldcamp.

They have lived in Ironton together since returning from their college time in Cincinnati. Their marriage has extended to a very happy and full 59 years.

John worked 39 years at Armco/AK steel as a manager in multiple departments. At the end of his career at AK Steel, he obtained a Master’s Degree from Marshall University. After retiring, he was able to fulfill his passion by teaching Literature at his alma mater, Saint Joseph High School.

John was active in his civic, school and church communities.

He was a volunteer and coach within Ironton Little League for many years, serving as president for a couple years in the 1970s.

He was a long-term and stalwart member of the St. Joseph Church men’s choir, as well as a lector there.

John had a love for music and played the guitar.

He loved all Flyers teams and Tiger football, and followed them all around the region and state.

John loved teaching at St. Joe. He had a passion for helping the students develop both intellectually and personally. He invested his time for the students as if they were his own. He specifically loved helping the kids produce and perform the Annual Variety Show that combined his love of music and his students.

John is survived by his wife of 59 years, Cornelia; his son, John, and his children, John, James and CC; his son, Michael, and his children, Courtney and Eli; his daughter, Elizabeth, and her two sons, Aidan and Liam. He is also survived by his sister, Margaret; brothers, Dan and Tony; and several nieces and nephews.

John achieved all that he wanted in life and treasured the most is long-standing relationships with family, neighbors, co-workers, St. Joe community members and former students.

Mass of Christian burial will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Saint Joseph Catholic Church Ironton, with Father Charles Moran officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.

O’Keefe-Baker Funeral Home is assisting the Family.

Donations can be made in John’s name to St. Joseph High School.

Mary Hallam

April 11, 1930 – Oct. 28, 2020

Mary Jo Hallam, 90, passed away on Oct. 28, 2020.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 56 years, Bernard, in 2012.

Mary Jo is survived by her daughter, Julie, and son-in-law, Joe; son, David, and daughter-in-law Sharon; and grandchildren John, Sarah, Leah, and James.

Harlow Willis

Harlow Gene Willis, 81, of Ironton, died Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at Community Hospice Care Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Holston Willis.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is assisting the family arrangements.

Paula Vance

Paula Sue Vance, 74, of Proctorville, died Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at home.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Vance.

Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Thursday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Entombment will follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, West Virginia. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Mark Reilly

Mark Allen Reilly, 51, of Huntington, West Virginia, died Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Thursday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow in Getaway Cemetery, Chesapeake. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.