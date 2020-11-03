expand
November 4, 2020

OUS to honor veterans

By Staff Reports

Published 2:45 pm Tuesday, November 3, 2020

To celebrate and honor veterans, active military, National Guard and Reserve members, Ohio University Southern will host a virtual Microsoft Teams Live celebration ceremony from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The celebration will include a presentation of the colors and the POW/MIA ceremony by the Ashland Paul G. Blazer High School JROTC Honor Guard, under the direction of Col. Matt Chapman, and a panel of guests representing veterans and military personnel affiliated with the Ohio University Southern family.

The program is open to the public and can be accessed via Microsoft Teams at https://bit.ly/35M7KO5

Panel of speakers:

• Terry D. St. Peter, lieutenant colonel, U.S. Army (Retired)
• Director, Brigadier General James M. Abraham-Colonel Arlene F. Greenfield Veterans and Military Student Services Center
• Timothy Hill, Ed.D, Colonel, U. S. Army (Retired)
• Hunter D. Schafer, Veteran, U. S. Army, Southern BSW student
• Jon Kostival, Veteran, US Army, OHIO alum

In addition to the panel/program, we will also celebrate our military family with the Veteran and Military Tribute Wall and the Missing Man Table in the lobby of the Collins Center. The wall and table display will be installed Friday, Oct. 30 through Friday, Nov. 13.

