November 4, 2020

Obituaries – 11/05/2020

By Obituaries

Published 10:33 am Wednesday, November 4, 2020

Carolyn Chapman

Carolyn L. Chapman, 77, of Proctorville, died on Nov. 2, 2020.

 

Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Saturday.

 

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

 

Ronald Knight

Ronald Lee Knight, 51, of Huntington, West Virginia, died Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at home.

 

He is survived by his wife, Katherine Moore.

 

Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Friday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Visitation will be held 2–3 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

 

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

 

