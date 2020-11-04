Voters decide on levies, alcohol measures

Voters across Lawrence County cast their vote on two levies and an alcohol sales measure and all three appeared to be headed toward passage in unofficial results.

In Ironton, a tax levy for flood protection was on the ballot and, at the end of the night, those in favor were at 50 percent, with 46 percent opposed.

A Washington Township fire levy had a larger lead for passage, with 58 percent in favor and 38 percent opposed.

And a local liquor option for Generations Quick Stop was leading, with 59 percent in favor and 39 percent opposed.

Final results will be announced on Nov. 14, after remaining mail-in ballots are counted.