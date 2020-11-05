Active COVID-19 cases now at 255 in Lawrence County

The number of positive COVID-19 cases were trending higher than ever in Lawrence County this week with 20 percent of Lawrence Countians who have been confirmed to have COVID-19 have active cases right now.

There were 19 cases on Monday, 30 on Tuesday, 31 on Wednesday and 32 on Thursday, for a total of 112 cases in four days.

Lawrence County has the highest number of active COVID-19 cases ever with a total of 255 as of Thursday. So far, there have been 1,272 positive cases since March 25.

Of that number, 995 are out of isolation. 7,765 tests have been done.

The 32 new cases on Thursday included 17 females and 15 males, with ages ranging from 2-79 years old. Six of the cases were children, including five who are school aged.

There have been 31 COVID-19-related deaths, 19 females and 12 males, ages 52-98.