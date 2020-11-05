West, Kinsey preseason C-USA all-league picks

Jason Corriher

Marshall Athletics

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall men’s basketball senior guard Jarrod West and junior guard Taevion Kinsey were named to the Preseason All-Conference USA Team as the Herd was tabbed to finish third in the C-USA Coaches’ Preseason Poll as announced by the league office on Wednesday.

Both the preseason team and poll were voted on the by conference’s the 14 men’s basketball head coaches.

Kinsey returns coming off a 2019-20 second-team all-Conference USA honor.

The Columbus, Ohio, native led Marshall in scoring with 16.4 points per game, fifth in C-USA, and third in C-USA in assists with 133 helpers (4.2 per game). Kinsey also had three double-doubles during the 2019-20 campaign.

Jarrod West returns in the Green and White for his senior season after being named third-team all-conference and being named to the Conference USA all-defensive squad after leading the league with 65 steals and scoring the second-most points on the Herd with 14.2 points per game.

Marshall was tabbed third in the preseason poll behind Western Kentucky and North Texas which were picked to finish first and second, respectively, in the coaches’ preseason poll.

Marshall finished the 2019-20 season with a 17-15 record and an 86-78 victory over UTEP at the 2020 C-USA Championship in the first round before the rest of the tournament was canceled due to COVID-19.

The Thundering Herd return all but three players this season.