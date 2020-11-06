45 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Friday, 32nd COVID-19 death

On Friday, the Lawrence County Health Department reported a COVID-19 death and 45 new case of the novel coronavirus.

The new cases include 23 females and 22 males, ages 4-71. That number includes five children, four of which are school aged.

The total of Lawrence Countians currently diagnosed with COVID-19 is at 307, the highest total number of active cases since the first case was reported on March 25. The health department is monitoring 485 people who have had close contact with someone with COVID-19.

The total number of confirmed cases is at 1,327 with 1,020 people out of isolation.

The 32 COVID-19 deaths include 19 females and 13 males, ages 52-98.