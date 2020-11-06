Barnhart wins 2nd Gold Glove

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Reds catcher Tucker Barnhart was honored once again as the best defensive backstop in the National League by winning his second Rawlings Gold Glove Award.

Barnhart previously won the award in 2017 and stands alongside National Baseball Hall of Famer Johnny Bench and Reds Hall of Famer Johnny Edwards as the only catchers in Reds history to receive the honor.

In the revised 60-game season this year, Barnhart led all catchers with at least 100 innings behind the plate with nine Defensive Runs Saved. He did not commit an error on the season and threw out eight of 22 potential base stealers (36 percent).

Barnhart, who earned his first NL Gold Glove Award with Cincinnati in 2017, led Major League catchers this season with nine Defensive Runs Saved and was fourth in the NL with 5.8 defensive Wins Above Replacement, according to FanGraphs.

He beat out fellow finalists Willson Contreras of the Cubs and Jacob Stallings of the Pirates.

“Winning the first one in ’17 was like a dream come true, then you just kind of set out to not make that become the one and only,” Barnhart said.

“Obviously, there was a couple of years in between that I didn’t have as good of a defensive year as I would’ve liked. To win it this year when it is strictly based on numbers, there’s really no arguing it. For me, it means everything.”

Major League Baseball 2020 Gold Glove Winners

National League

P — Max Freid, Atlanta

C — Tucker Barnhart, Cincinnati

1B — Anthony Rizzo, Chicago

2B — Kolten Wong, St. Louis

3B — Nolan Arenado, Colorado

SS — Javier Baez, Chicago

LF — Tyler O’Neill, St. Louis

CF — Trent Grisham, San Diego

RF — Mookie Betts, Los Angeles

American League

P — Griffin Canning, Los Angeles

C — Roberto Perez, Cleveland

1B — Evan White, Seattle

2B — Cesar Hernandez, Cleveland

3B — Matt Chapman, Oakland

SS — J.P. Crawford, Seattle

LF — Alex Gordon, Kansas City

CF — Luis Robert, Chicago

RF — Joey Gallo, Texas