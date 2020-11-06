OHSAA Area Div. 5 & Div. 6 Football Playoff Teams

OHSAA Football Playoffs

Saturday, Oct. 10

All Games 7 p.m.

Division 5 Region 19

Ironton (9-0)

At Portsmouth 50-9

Gallipolis 55-7

Coal Grove 71-0

At Rock Hill 41-0

At Chesapeake 58-10

Cin. Sycamore 33-11

Playoffs

New Lexington 49-3

Johnstown-Monroe 42-0

Harvest Prep 21-14

Ridgewood (9-0)

Tuscarawas Catholic 34-7

Tuscarawas Valley 42-12

Sandy Valley 42-7

Indian Valley 34-7

Claymont 62-8

Garaway 36-0

Playoffs

Oak Hill 49-7

Liberty Union 43-7

Wheelersburg 13-10

Saturday, Oct. 10

All Games 7 p.m.

Division 6 Region 23

Fairland (8-1)

Chesapeake 28-13

Coal Grove 27-21

At Portsmouth 34-6

South Point 47-7

At Gallipolis 43-47

At Rock Hill 42-6

Playoffs

Rock Hill 41-7

Nelsonville-York 30-28

Coal Grove 27-12

Fort Frye (9-0)

Waterford 22-6

Warren 27-20

Caldwell 26-0

Williamstown 49-7

Wellston 28-6

Wheeling Catholic 33-0

Playoffs

Belpre 54-0

Africentric 51-12

Barnesville 34-0