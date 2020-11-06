OHSAA Area Div. 5 & Div. 6 Football Playoff Teams
OHSAA Football Playoffs
Saturday, Oct. 10
All Games 7 p.m.
Division 5 Region 19
Ironton (9-0)
At Portsmouth 50-9
Gallipolis 55-7
Coal Grove 71-0
At Rock Hill 41-0
At Chesapeake 58-10
Cin. Sycamore 33-11
Playoffs
New Lexington 49-3
Johnstown-Monroe 42-0
Harvest Prep 21-14
Ridgewood (9-0)
Tuscarawas Catholic 34-7
Tuscarawas Valley 42-12
Sandy Valley 42-7
Indian Valley 34-7
Claymont 62-8
Garaway 36-0
Playoffs
Oak Hill 49-7
Liberty Union 43-7
Wheelersburg 13-10
Saturday, Oct. 10
All Games 7 p.m.
Division 6 Region 23
Fairland (8-1)
Chesapeake 28-13
Coal Grove 27-21
At Portsmouth 34-6
South Point 47-7
At Gallipolis 43-47
At Rock Hill 42-6
Playoffs
Rock Hill 41-7
Nelsonville-York 30-28
Coal Grove 27-12
Fort Frye (9-0)
Waterford 22-6
Warren 27-20
Caldwell 26-0
Williamstown 49-7
Wellston 28-6
Wheeling Catholic 33-0
Playoffs
Belpre 54-0
Africentric 51-12
Barnesville 34-0