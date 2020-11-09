OHSAA announces football playoff pairings
COLUMBUS – The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced the pairings and site selections Sunday for the upcoming football state semifinals in Divisions II through VII.
In addition, the Division I state championship game is set for Friday, Nov. 13, when Pickerington Central will face Cincinnati St. Xavier at Fortress Obetz in southeast Columbus.
The two competing schools in each game are provided with a specific number of tickets base on attendance limitations currently set by the Ohio Department of Health’s Sports Order due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which are at 15 percent of the permanent seating capacity, but no more than 1,500 spectators per game.
For the state championship games at Fortress Obetz, 1,500 spectators will be permitted, therefore both schools will receive 750 tickets.
There will be no general admission public sale of tickets for the state semifinals or state championship games.
State Championships Coverage: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Football/Football-2020/2020-OHSAA-Football-Playoffs-Coverage
LIVE COVERAGE OF FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS
Spectrum News 1 will televise all seven football state championship games. Live video streaming of the games will be available at OHSAA.tv, which is free for Spectrum subscribers and $9.99 per game for non-Spectrum subscribers. Live statistics will be available on the football page at OHSAA.org.
Div. I State Championship Game
Friday, November 13 at Fortress Obetz, 7 p.m.
Home team listed first.
Pickerington Central vs. Cincinnati St. Xavier
Division II State Semifinals
Friday, November 13, 7 p.m. Home team listed first.
Avon vs. Akron Archbishop Hoban at Parma Byers Field
Massillon Washington vs. Cincinnati La Salle at Marysville High School Impact Stadium
Division III State Semifinals
Friday, November 13, 7 p.m. Home team listed first.
Columbus St. Francis DeSales vs. Kettering Archbishop Alter at London High School Bowlus Field
Tiffin Columbian vs. Chardon at Brunswick High School Auto Mart Stadium
Division IV State Semifinals
Saturday, November 14, 7 p.m. Home team listed first.
Mentor Lake Catholic vs. Carroll Bloom-Carrol at New Philadelphia High School Woody Hayes Quaker Stadium
Van Wert vs. Cincinnati Wyoming at Piqua High School Alexander Stadium
Division V State Semifinals
Saturday, November 14, 7 p.m. Home team listed first.
St. Bernard Roger Bacon vs. Ironton at London High School Bowlus Field
Kirtland vs. Tontogany Otsego at Parma Byers Field
Division VI State Semifinals
Saturday, November 14, 7 p.m. Home team listed first.
Beverly Fort Frye vs. New Middletown Springfield at Zanesville High School Sulsberger Memorial Stadium
Coldwater vs. Columbus Grove at Sidney High School Memorial Stadium
Division VII State Semifinals
Friday, November 13, 7 p.m. Home team listed first.
Warren John F. Kennedy vs. Newark Catholic at Massillon Washington Paul Brown Tiger Stadium
Lima Central Catholic vs. New Bremen Wapakoneta Harmon Field
2020 OHSAA Football
State Championships Schedule
Friday, November 13 – Division I state championship, 7 p.m.
Friday, November 20 – Division II, III or VII state championship, 2 p.m.
Friday, November 20 – Division II, III or VII state championship, 7 p.m.
Saturday, November 21 – Division II, III, IV, V, VI or VII state championship, 2 p.m.
Saturday, November 21 – Division II, III, IV, V, VI or VII state championship, 7 p.m.
Sunday, November 22 – Division IV, V or VI state championship, Noon
Sunday, November 22 – Division IV, V or VI state championship, 5 p.m.