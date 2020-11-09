OHSAA announces football playoff pairings

COLUMBUS – The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced the pairings and site selections Sunday for the upcoming football state semifinals in Divisions II through VII.

In addition, the Division I state championship game is set for Friday, Nov. 13, when Pickerington Central will face Cincinnati St. Xavier at Fortress Obetz in southeast Columbus.

The two competing schools in each game are provided with a specific number of tickets base on attendance limitations currently set by the Ohio Department of Health’s Sports Order due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which are at 15 percent of the permanent seating capacity, but no more than 1,500 spectators per game.

For the state championship games at Fortress Obetz, 1,500 spectators will be permitted, therefore both schools will receive 750 tickets.

There will be no general admission public sale of tickets for the state semifinals or state championship games.

State Championships Coverage: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Football/Football-2020/2020-OHSAA-Football-Playoffs-Coverage

LIVE COVERAGE OF FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Spectrum News 1 will televise all seven football state championship games. Live video streaming of the games will be available at OHSAA.tv, which is free for Spectrum subscribers and $9.99 per game for non-Spectrum subscribers. Live statistics will be available on the football page at OHSAA.org.

Div. I State Championship Game

Friday, November 13 at Fortress Obetz, 7 p.m.

Home team listed first.

Pickerington Central vs. Cincinnati St. Xavier

Division II State Semifinals

Friday, November 13, 7 p.m. Home team listed first.

Avon vs. Akron Archbishop Hoban at Parma Byers Field

Massillon Washington vs. Cincinnati La Salle at Marysville High School Impact Stadium

Division III State Semifinals

Friday, November 13, 7 p.m. Home team listed first.

Columbus St. Francis DeSales vs. Kettering Archbishop Alter at London High School Bowlus Field

Tiffin Columbian vs. Chardon at Brunswick High School Auto Mart Stadium

Division IV State Semifinals

Saturday, November 14, 7 p.m. Home team listed first.

Mentor Lake Catholic vs. Carroll Bloom-Carrol at New Philadelphia High School Woody Hayes Quaker Stadium

Van Wert vs. Cincinnati Wyoming at Piqua High School Alexander Stadium

Division V State Semifinals

Saturday, November 14, 7 p.m. Home team listed first.

St. Bernard Roger Bacon vs. Ironton at London High School Bowlus Field

Kirtland vs. Tontogany Otsego at Parma Byers Field

Division VI State Semifinals

Saturday, November 14, 7 p.m. Home team listed first.

Beverly Fort Frye vs. New Middletown Springfield at Zanesville High School Sulsberger Memorial Stadium

Coldwater vs. Columbus Grove at Sidney High School Memorial Stadium

Division VII State Semifinals

Friday, November 13, 7 p.m. Home team listed first.

Warren John F. Kennedy vs. Newark Catholic at Massillon Washington Paul Brown Tiger Stadium

Lima Central Catholic vs. New Bremen Wapakoneta Harmon Field

2020 OHSAA Football

State Championships Schedule

Friday, November 13 – Division I state championship, 7 p.m.

Friday, November 20 – Division II, III or VII state championship, 2 p.m.

Friday, November 20 – Division II, III or VII state championship, 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 21 – Division II, III, IV, V, VI or VII state championship, 2 p.m.

Saturday, November 21 – Division II, III, IV, V, VI or VII state championship, 7 p.m.

Sunday, November 22 – Division IV, V or VI state championship, Noon

Sunday, November 22 – Division IV, V or VI state championship, 5 p.m.