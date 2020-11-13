Calendar of events

Monday

Ironton Schools Board Meeting

Ironton City Schools will have a board meeting from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Ironton City Schools Administration Building, 105 S. Fifth St., Ironton. Upon request to the superintendent, the district shall make reasonable accommodations for a disabled person to be able to participate in this activity. Meeting attendees and participants are required to have their temperature taken when entering the building and to wear a face mask while in the building.

Rock Hill BOE Meeting

The Rock Hill Local School District Board of Education will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Board of Education office, 2325a County Road 26 Ironton, with some or all board members may choose to participate remotely via remote technology. While the general public will not be permitted in-person access to the board meeting due to the COVID-19 restrictions put in place by the governor’s office, the public may access the Board of Education meeting via livestream. Anyone can view the meeting on Rock Hill Local School District Facebook page. Anyone wishing to speak with the board in person must make arrangements with the superintendent at least 72 hours before the meeting.

Fayette Township Trustees Meeting

The Fayette Township Trustees will meet at 5 p.m. at the Burlington fire station. Meeting about for the COVID-19 and any other business so deemed necessary.

ADAMHS Board Meeting

The ADAMHS Board of Adams, Lawrence, Scioto will have their board of directors meeting at 6 p.m. Because of COVID-19, they meeting will be conducted remotely, via Facebook live and a telephone conference call. The public is welcome to virtually listen to the meeting by Facebook Live.

Chesapeake BOE Meeting

The Chesapeake Union Exempted Village School District Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. in the middle school cafeteria via Zoom. A link to the live stream will be available on the school website.

Tuesday

Land Bank Meeting

The Lawrence County Land Reutilization Corporation will meet at noon at 327 Vernon St., Ironton.

Free COVID-19 Testing

The ILCAO Family Medical Centers will have free, drive-up COVID-19 testing events with the National Guard from 11 a.m.–4 p.m. at the Grandview Inn parking lot, South Point.

Thursday

The Symmes Valley Local School Board of Education will meet at 5:30 p.m. in the high school gymnasium, 14778 State Route 141, Willow Wood. Due to COVID-19 restrictions and the requirement for social distancing, this meeting will be broadcast live on the internet with a link on the Symmes Valley Local School District website, svlsd.com. If you would like to take part in the public participation portion of the meeting, please contact the board office at 740-643-2451.

Lodge Meeting

Lawrence Lodge No. 198, F&A.M. will have its monthly stated meeting, election of officers. Refreshments at 6:30 p.m., meeting at 7:30 p.m. Cody Crawford, W.M.