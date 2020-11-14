All-Ohio Valley Conference Fall Sports Teams

Ohio Valley Conference

2020 All-Conference

Boys’ First Soccer Team

Player, school Gr.

Colton Roe, Gallipolis Sr.

Bode Wamsley, Gallipolis Sr.

Brody Wilt, Gallipolis Jr.

Maddux Camden, Gallipolis So.

Sam Simpson, Rock Hill So.

Parker Knipp, Rock Hill Sr.

Mason Parkes, Rock Hill Sr.

Braylon Balandra, So. Point So.

Tyler Lilly, South Point Sr.

Kyle Badgett, South Point Sr.

Jacob Polcyn, Fairland Sr.

Clayton Bloss, Fairland Sr.

Lucas Shepard, Chesapeake Jr.

Bryson Haynes, Chesapeake Sr.

Treyvin Craft, Portsmouth Sr.

Honorable Mention

Player, school Gr.

Ayden Roettker, Gallipolis Jr.

Dalton Vanco, Gallipolis Sr.

Blake Wilson, Rock Hill Jr.

Tyler Brammer, Rock Hill Jr.

Mason Kazee, South Point Jr.

Erikai Jackson, South Point So.

Rion Chafin, Fairland Jr.

Zach Stewart, Fairland Sr.

Jacob Spears, Chesapeake Jr.

Jake Anderson, Chesapeake Sr.

Alonso Salinas, Portsmouth Jr.

Zach Roth, Portsmouth Fr.

Coach of the Year

Cory Camden, Gallipolis

Girls’ First Soccer Team

Player, school Gr.

Brianna Reynolds, Rock Hill So.

Paige Bailey, Rock Hill Sr.

Emmi Stevens, Rock Hill Jr.

Aleigha Matney, Rock Hill Jr.

Maddie Miller, Fairland Jr.

Nina Miller, Fairland Sr.

Olivia White, Fairland Jr.

Preslee Reed, Gallipolis Jr.

Kaylie Clark, Gallipolis Sr.

Kandace Pauley, Chesapeake Jr.

Carolina Jamie, Chesapeake Jr

Honorable Mention

Player, school Gr.

Allison Rogers, Rock Hill Jr.

Ashlie Howard, Rock Hill Jr.

Lexi Hall, Fairland Sr.

Lexi Steele, Fairland Jr.

Keilanee Montgomery, SP Jr.

Jaycie Walters, South Point So.

Kyrsten Sanders, Gallipolis Jr.

Koren Truance, Gallipolis Sr.

Jasmine Young, Chesapeake So.

Sarah Ellis, Chesapeake Jr.

Coach of the Year

Summer Collins, Rock Hill

Ohio Valley Conference

2020 All-Conference

Boys’ Golf First Team

Player, school

Clayton Thomas, Fairland

Landon Roberts, Fairland

Jackson Stephens, Chesapeake

Leith Hamid, Gallipolis

Brayden Sexton, South Point

Jacob Lemley, Chesapeake

Christian Hall, Chesapeake

Cooper Davis, Gallipolis

Hunter Cook, Gallipolis

Jackson McComas, Chesapeake

Will Hendrickson, Gallipolis

Beau Johnson, Gallipolis

Honorable Mention

Drey Osborne, Coal Grove

Issac Doolin, Rock Hill

Kyle Slone, Fairland

Daewin Spence, Portsmouth

Max Gleichauf, Ironton

Carter Collins, Chesapeake

Cody Bowman, Gallipolis

Brayden Adkins, South Point

Coach of the Year

Bryan Ward, Fairland

Girls’ Golf First Team

Player, school

Abbi Zornes, South Point

Addy Brooks, Gallipolis

Jordan Blaine, Gallipolis

Sidnea Belville, South Point

Lilly Rees, Gallipolis

Avery Minton, Gallipolis

Honorable Mention

Emily Horn, Coal Grove

Kylee Cook, Gallipolis

Brianna Stokley, South Point

Lexi Hall, Fairland

Makayla Collins, Ironton

Coach of the Year

Mark Allen, Gallipolis

Ohio Valley Conference

2020 All-Conference

Girls’ First Team

Player, school Gr.

Maddy Petro, Gallipolis Sr.

Bailey Barnette, Gallipolis Jr.

Jenna Harrison, Gallipolis So.

Samantha LaFon, Ironton Sr.

Kameren Arden, Ironton Sr.

Addi Dillow, Coal Grove Sr.

Kaleigh Murphy, Coal Grove Jr.

Kalei Ngumire, Fairland So.

Brooklynn Roland, Fairland So.

Madison Perry, Portsmouth Jr.

Olivia Ramey, Portsmouth Jr.

Alexis Johnson, South Point Jr.

Mollie Watts, Chesapeake Jr.

Whitney Howard, Rock Hill Jr.

Honorable Mention

Player, school Gr.

Regan Wilcoxon, Gallipolis So.

Devin Forest, Ironton Jr.

Jaidyn Griffith, Coal Grove Sr.

Madi Wilson, Fairland Sr.

Sydney Tackett, Portsmouth Jr.

Sydney Markel, South Point Sr.

Zowie Rollins, Chesapeake Sr.

Shaylin Matney, Rock Hill So.

Coach of the Year

Sally Barnette, Gallipolis

Ohio Valley Conference

2020 All-Conference

Boys’ Cross Country

First Team

Player, school

Charlie Putnam, Portsmouth

William Harrison, Ironton

Noah Wood, Rock Hill

Elijah Dillon, Coal Grove

Sam Simpson, Rock Hill

Dylan Griffith, Rock Hill

Connor Blagg, Rock Hill

Ben Mattam, Fairland

Jeffrey Sparks, Coal Grove

Tristian Crisenbery, Gallipolis

Honorable Mention

Sam Miller, Fairland

Jayce Edwards, Coal Grove

Coach of the Year

Mark McFann, Rock Hill

—————

Girls’ Cross Country

First Team

Player, school

Sarah Watts, Gallipolis

Camryn Miller, Rock Hill

Laura Hamm, Coal Grove

Bella Stevens, Rock Hill

Kylee Thomas, Coal Grove

Kylie Gilmore, Rock Hill

Emma Marshall, Fairland

Honorable Mention

Maddie Stewart, Gallipolis

Brianna Reynolds, Rock Hill

Coach of the Year

Mark McFann, Rock Hill