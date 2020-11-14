Carrico headlines Southeast All-District football teams

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

Leave it to Reid Carrico to do something like this.

With all the accolades and success the Ironton Fighting Tigers’ senior standout has piled up during his four-year career, Carrico added a first in the history of postseason honors.

Carrico wasn’t just named to the Ohio Prep Sports Writers Southeast Ohio All-District first team defense, he was named to the first team offense as well and came away with both the Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year awards.

The 6-foot-3, 235-pound linebacker and running back was the district and state Defensive Player of the Year last season in Division 5 as Ironton finished the season state runners-up.

During his past two seasons, Carrico has committed to play at Ohio State, was named to the Under Armour All-American Game and is one of two candidates for All-American honors by Sports Illustrated.

So far this season, Ironton is 10-0 and playing Cincinnati Roger Bacon in the state semifinals on Saturday night.

He has rushed 136 times for 1,349 yards for a 9.9 yards per carry average and scored 23 touchdowns. He also had nine receptions for 131 yards and a score.

Defensively, Carrico has 44 tackles with 14 for a loss including three quarterback sacks.

But Ironton has been a dominating team in the Southeast district and landed a plethora of players on the team.

Named to the first team were senior wide receiver Trent Hacker, senior offensive linemen Matthew Davis and Rocky White, senior defensive linemen Gunnar Crawford and Dalton Crabtree, senior linebacker Cameron Deere, senior defensive back Kyle Howell and senior placekicker Jimmy Mahlmeister.

The Chesapeake Panthers landed three players on the first team with senior quarterback Donald Richendollar, senior wide receiver Thomas Sentz and senior defensive lineman Nick Burns.

Ironton landed junior defensive linemen Nate Cochran and Ashton Duncan along with sophomore running back Trevor Carter on the special mention list.

Ironton’s Trevon Pendleton was named Coach of the Year after being tri-coach last season.

The Fairland Dragons and Coal Grove Hornets dominated the Division 6 selections.

In fact, Fairland senior wide receiver Gavin Hunt and Coal Grove senior fullback Austin Stapleton shared the Offensive Player of the Year.

Stapleton had a monster season with 208 carries for 1,406 yard — a 6.8 yards per carry average — and scored 21 touchdowns as he set a new school record for TDs.

Hunt had an amazing season and was the key weapon for the Dragons with 50 receptions for 1,078 yards, many times catching a screen or short pass and turning it into a long touchdown play.

Fairland had junior offensive lineman Casey Hudson (6-4, 220), senior defensive lineman Jordan Williams (6-2, 220), junior linebacker J.D. Brumfield (6-0, 205) and junior defensive back Zander Schmidt (6-0, 170) on the first team.

The Dragons Tevin Taylor (5-9, 165) was special mention.

Joining Stapleton on the first team were senior offensive linemen Kye Robinson (6-2, 250) and Tucker Meadows (6-4, 250) and senior defensive lineman Ben Compliment (6-3, 265). Junior running back Malachi Wheeler (5-10,1 75) was special mention.

Rock Hill Redmen senior offensive lineman Jacob Schwab (6-3, 230) and senior running back Hayden Harper ( 5-11, 205) were first team while senior defensive back Brayden Friend (5-8, 195), junior defensive end Brayden Malone (6-1, 215) and junior running back Owen Hankins (6-2,205) were special mention.

The Symmes Valley Vikings had senior defensive back Luke Leith (6-3, 185) and junior defensive linemen Eli Patterson (6-1, 185) and Levi Niece (5-7, 180) on the first team. Named special mention were senior running backs Josh Ferguson (5-10, 185) and Derek Crum (5-7, 195).

Southeast Ohio All-District

2020 Football Teams

Area Player Selections

Division 5

Player (school) Pos. Ht. Wt. Gr.

Reid Carrico, Ironton RB 6-03 235 Sr.

Trent Hacker, Ironton WR 6-02 175 Sr.

Matthew Davis, Ironton OL 6-00 210 Sr.

Rocky White, Ironton OL 5-11 235 Sr.

Jimmy Mahlmeister PK 6-00 165 Sr.

Donald Richendollar, Chesapeake QB 5-09 175 Sr.

Thomas Sentz, Chesapeake WR 5-09 150 Sr.

First Team Defense

Player (school) Pos. Ht. Wt. Gr.

Gunnar Crawford, Ironton DL 5-10 225 Sr.

Dalton Crabtree, Ironton DL 5-10 190 Sr.

Nick Burns, Chesapeake DL 6-02 280 Jr.

Reid Carrico, Ironton LB 6-03 235 Sr.

Cameron Deere, Ironton LB 5-11 185 Sr.

Kyle Howell, Ironton DB 5-10 170 Sr.

Special Mention

Player (school) Pos. Ht. Wt. Gr.

Nate Cochran, Ironton DL 6-02 250 Jr.

Ashton Duncan, Ironton DL 6-02 225 Jr.

Trevor Carter, Ironton RB 6-01 190 So.

Nakyan Turner, South Point RB 5-10 175 Sr.

Offensive Player of the Year: Reid Carrico, Ironton

Defensive Players of the Year: Reid Carrico, Ironton

Coach of the Year: Trevon Pendleton, Ironton

Division 6

First Team Offense

Player (school) Pos. Ht. Wt. Gr.

Gavin Hunt, Fairland WR 6-00 165 Sr.

Casey Hudson, Fairland OL 6-04 220 Jr.

Kye Robinson, Coal Grove OL 6-02 250 Sr.

Tucker Meadows, Coal Grove OL 6-04 250 Sr.

Austin Stapleton, Coal Grove RB 5-10 235 Sr.

Jacob Schwab, Rock Hill OL 6-03 230 Sr.

Hayden Harper, Rock Hill RB 5-11 205 Sr.

First Team Defense

Player (school) Pos. Ht. Wt. Gr.

Ben Compliment, Coal Grove DL 6-03 265 Sr.

J.D. Brumfield, Fairland LB 6-00 205 Jr.

Jordan Williams, Fairland DL 6-02 220 Sr.

Zander Schmidt, Fairland DB 6-00 170 Jr.

Luke Leith, Symmes Valley DB 6-03 185 Sr.

Eli Patterson, Symmes Valley DL 6-01 185 Jr.

Levi Niece, Symmes Valley DL 5-07 180 Jr.

Special Mention

Player (school) Pos. Ht. Wt. Gr.

Tevin Taylor, Fairland WR 5-09 165 Jr.

Malachi Wheeler, Coal Grove RB 5-10 175 Jr.

Josh Ferguson, Symmes Valley RB 5-10 185 Sr.

Derek Crum, Symmes Valley RB 5-07 195 Sr.

Brayden Friend, Rock Hill DB 5-08 195 Sr.

Brayden Malone, Rock Hill DL 6-01 215 Jr.

Owen Hankins, Rock Hill RB 6-02 205 Jr.

Offensive Player of the Year: Gavin Hunt, Proctorville Fairland; Austin Stapleton, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant

Defensive Players of the Year: Colton Snyder, Nelsonville-York; Eric Hurtt, Frankfort Adena

Coach of the Year: John Penwell, Frankfort Adena

Division 7

First Team Offense

Player (school) Pos. Ht. Wt. Gr.

Ethan Huffman, Green Ath 6-01 160 Sr.

Offensive Player of the Year: Tabor Lackey, Glouster Trimble

Defensive Players of the Year: Blake Guffey, Glouster Trimble

Coach of the Year: Phil Faires, Glouster Trimble