Christmas events scheduled for Huntington parks

HUNTINGTON — The Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District has several socially-distanced holiday events scheduled for the coming months.

First, Santa Claus will be at the Ritter Park Fountain Area on Saturday, Dec. 5, from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. to take creative socially distanced photos with park patrons. Guests will also receive a take-home Christmas ornament craft while supplies last.

Then, GHPRD is pleased to welcome Dasher the reindeer back to Huntington.

A live reindeer experience followed by a build-a-reindeer craft will be hosted at Camp Mad Anthony Wayne on Saturday, Dec. 12, from 2 – 3 p.m. People are invited to come meet Dasher and make their own plush reindeer to take home.

This event is $15 per participant and limited to 20 participants. Advance registration is required. In order to maintain appropriate social distancing people are asked that only one adult accompany each child. Masks must be worn when inside the lodge. Call 304-696-5954 to register.

Finally, the public is also invited to participate in a Holiday Scavenger Hunt.

The GHPRD Recreation Team will be hiding a toy elf in one of its 14 Parks. Clues will be posted twice a day on the GHPRD Facebook Page from Monday, Dec. 14 to Friday, Dec. 18. Whoever finds the Elf and returns him to the Park Office in Heritage Station will win a special prize.

For more information, contact GHPRD Recreation Superintendent Lauren Carte at lcarte@ghprd.org, call 304.696.5954 or visit www.ghprd.org their page on and Facebook and Twitter.