Operation Christmas Child opens three Lawrence County drop-off sites

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to cause uncertainty, Samaritan’s Purse is calling on churches and families to pack more shoebox gifts than ever before for Operation Christmas Child, making sure millions of children experience the good news and great joy of the holiday.

Samaritan’s Purse is committed to its mission of reaching millions of children across the globe with hope.

“Much of the world has been gripped with fear, and this is especially hard for children,” Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse, said in a news release. “Now, more than ever, these boys and girls need to know God loves them. Operation Christmas Child delivers the hope found only in Jesus Christ.”

The Samaritan’s Purse project will be collecting and delivering shoebox gifts — filled with school supplies, hygiene items and fun toys — to children worldwide.

This is a mission project that everyone can still be a part of, even with COVID-19 restrictions. If churches and community groups are not yet meeting, families are encouraged to pack shoebox gifts at home.

Simply pack shoeboxes with school supplies, hygiene items and fun toys. Then, bring them to one of the three Lawrence County drop-off locations during National Collection Week, set for Nov. 16-23. Donors will be greeted at curbside drop offs by volunteers wearing personal protective equipment.

Local collection sites:

First Baptist Church

304 S. Fifth St., Ironton

• Monday, Nov. 16, 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

• Tuesday, Nov. 17, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

• Wednesday, Nov. 18, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

• Thursday, Nov. 19, 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

• Friday, Nov. 20, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

• Saturday, Nov. 21, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

• Sunday, Nov. 22, 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

• Monday, Nov. 23, 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Union Baptist Church

10109 State Route 141, Kitts Hill

• Monday, Nov. 16, 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

• Tuesday, Nov. 17, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

• Wednesday, Nov. 18, 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

• Thursday, Nov. 19, 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

• Friday, Nov. 20, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

• Saturday, Nov. 21, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

• Sunday, Nov. 22, 12 p.m.- 2 p.m.

• Monday, Nov. 23, 8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Tri-State Worship Center

901 Solida Road, South Point

• Monday, Nov. 16, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

• Tuesday, Nov. 17, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

• Wednesday, Nov. 18, 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

• Thursday, Nov. 19, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

• Friday, Nov. 20, 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

• Saturday, Nov. 21, 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

• Sunday, Nov. 22, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

• Monday, Nov. 23, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

The organization also offers an option to virtually pack a shoebox gift. Through this Build a Shoebox Online tool, at samaritanspurse.org/occ, churches and groups can also set up a goal page to rally together to reach a larger goal. It’s easy — simply set a goal, invite your friends, and start packing.

Whether your goal is 50 shoeboxes or 5,000, anyone can create a goal page and work together with church members, friends and family to share the hope of the Gospel with children around the world.

Those interested in more information on Operation Christmas Child COVID-19 protocols, can visit Important COVID-19 Updates for the latest information and answers to frequently asked questions. Locally, for more information please contact Sherrie Klingaman, Southern Ohio Area Coordinator, at 740-395-6468.