SSU to host Virtual Athletic Session

PORTSMOUTH — The athletic department at Shawnee State will host a virtual information session Monday, Nov. 16 for all individuals who are interested in Shawnee State. This is open for any high school student.

Registration is open here. The presentation will begin at 6 p.m. and include a PowerPoint presentation that discusses the following topics:

•Becoming a student-athlete at SSU

•Sports offered

•Facilities

•Information about the NAIA and the Mid-South Conference

•Eligibilty requirements

For more on additional registration dates on topics such as financial aid, student information, nursing, english, humanities, social sciences and the fine, digital and performing arts among other pertinent material, visit here for more information.

For more information on SSU Bears Athletics, visit www.ssubears.com or visit the Twitter and Facebook pages at https://twitter.com/SSUBears and https://www.facebook.com/SSUBears.

For more information on how to join the SSU Bear Club or for sponsorship of specific SSU players or events, visit https://givetossu.com/bear-club and https://givetossu.com/sponsorthebears.