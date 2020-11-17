expand
November 18, 2020

Local baseball coaches holding annual toy drive

By Staff Reports

Published 11:42 pm Tuesday, November 17, 2020

The area high school baseball coaches are hoping to score big during the Christmas season.
The baseball coaches in Lawrence County are conducting their annual toy drive for the less fortunate children in the area. The coaches are asking that toys are new and unwrapped and should be for children up to the age of 14.
Anyone who would like to help, please contact your local high school baseball coach and they will arrange a drop off/pick up. Any further questions should be directed to coach Greg Bryant through Facebook or by calling 740-479-1713.
The coaches ask that all donations be completed by Dec. 10.
The group knows this time of year that there are a lot of people needing assistance for making sure their children have a good Christmas. Any donation is greatly appreciated.

