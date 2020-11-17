Obituaries – 11/17/2020

Ronald McFann Sr.

April 28, 1950–Nov. 16, 2020

Ronald David McFann Sr., 70, of Ironton, passed away Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

Mr. McFann was born April 28, 1950, in Ironton; a son to the late Emory “Pete”, Sr. and Margaret Elizabeth Williams McFann.

He is survived by his loving wife, Donna McFann.

Ronald attended Rock Hill Schools. Mr. McFann enlisted in the United States Army and was a Vietnam War veteran; he was awarded the Purple Heart and was the Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 765 Commander, also, a member of the DAV.

He retired from Huntington Piping as a welder and attended First Pentecostal Church of Flatwoods, KY.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Keith McFann and Emory Elvin McFann Jr.; and a daughter, Johnda Rae Fryer.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by brothers, Steve (Darlene) McFann and Darrell (Kim) McFann; children, William Joseph McFann, Katrina M. Smithers, Ronda Sue Littlejohn, Ronald David (Stephanie) McFann Jr., Melinda (Cam) Holbrook and Corey Lee (Nikee) McFann; 24 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and many special aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral service will be noon Thursday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Shane Cox officiating. Burial will follow in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be Thursday, 10 a.m. until time of the service.

Gerald Lewis

Gerald Elbert “Pun” Lewis, 92, of Ironton, died Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Community Hospice Care Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Rev. George Cade and Rev. Tim Maddy officiating. Burial will follow in Lawrence Cemetery. Visitation will be 1 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Bristol Kay Wright

Bristol Kay Wright, newborn daughter of Colten, Sr. and Cierra (Jenkins) Wright, died Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Southern Ohio Medical Center, Portsmouth.

Private memorial service will be held at a later date and Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Fran Reynolds

Fran Reynolds, 93, of Chesapeake, died on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at her residence.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens, Chesapeake, with Rev. Alan Shaffer officiating. There will be no visitation.

Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family.

