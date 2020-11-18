Editorial: Leading the way in the fight

U.S. Sen. Rob Portman announced this week that he has volunteered to take part in COVID-19 vaccine testing study.

The senator received a shot earlier this month at an Ohio lab that is testing for Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine candidate. Those who are taking part in the study receive either the vaccine or a dummy shot, but are not told which they received.

As part of the study, Portman will work with the lab and his vital signs will be monitored, while he will keep a log of his experience.

Portman said his goal was to spread the word on the potential of the vaccines and encourage others to volunteer to take part.

Portman has said that leaders should support science and not make the fight against the pandemic political.

By leading by example, we hope Portman can spur others to follow and help the public to transition to the next step of dealing with, and hopefully defeating, this pandemic.