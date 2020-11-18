Fitness center hosts ribbon cutting

By AUSTIN JOHNSON

Complex 7 also offers therapy, personal training

PROCTORVILLE — After months of having soft openings, it was time for Complex 7 to make it official. The fitness, therapy and personal training center held its ribbon cutting ceremony Friday afternoon.

The fitness facility will be a place to train, relax, recover and hang out. Owners Scott and Lesley Thomas say this has been their goal for 16 years.

“My husband and I always dreamed of being able to bring a Rec Center to the area,” Lesley said. “I feel so blessed to be able to offer this to the community.”

Complex 7, located on County Road 107 in Proctorville, has a long list of offerings. Lesley says what makes this fitness center different than others is the therapy services.

One section of the facility houses an array of holistic offerings, including a halotherapy room, which is utilized as an alternative treatment involving breathing salty air; infrared sauna, which differs from a traditional sauna by directly heating the body instead of the air surrounding it; and cryotherapy, which is a technique that exposes the body to cold temperatures.

Dry salt therapy is used to alleviate respiratory issues such as coughs, colds and flu. “I wanted to offer it because our area is known for sinus issues”, she said.

Lesley wasn’t the only one who said this facility is much needed in this area. Employee Brittney Blanton, a personal training assistant at Complex 7, says, “it’s much needed for the Tri-State and great for the community.”

Blanton says she hopes Complex 7 is going to get this area more active and “keep everyone moving in a positive and healthy way.”

“Especially right now during the pandemic,” Blanton said. “The healthier you are, the easier everything else is in life.”

Complex 7 offers two full size indoor basketball courts, volleyball and, occasionally, archery. The facility will offer personal training for basketball and volleyball. During a training session, visitors can expect to work on fundamentals, skills and drills.

“Today is a celebration of all of the hard work we’ve all put in,” volleyball instructor Annie Hopkins said. “I’m forever grateful for Lesley and Scott for bringing me in here.”

Hopkins says she has met a lot of amazing people and she’s thrilled to be open.

Complex 7 has also partnered with Fairland Buddy Basketball League to bring a league open to all girls and boys in the Tri-State and offers a party room that can host up to 40 guests.

Lesley remains hopeful and optimistic for the future. She says she hopes that this facility will bring more than just fitness, but pride within the community. She hopes that one day she will be able to offer soccer and outdoor volleyball, batting cages, charity work and even movie nights.

To attend the facility, sessions must be purchased. Price is dependent on what offerings are chosen. To schedule an appointment, call 740-451-BOOM or visit their website at www.complex7.net.