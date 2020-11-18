Property Transfers – 11/17/2020

• Blake Arnott to Gary and Diana Thompson, Chesapeake, $169,900

• ILJK, LLC to KVC Properties LLC, Ironton, $400,000

• Little Lining LLC to Delapa Holdings, LLC, Proctorville, $115,000

• Michael L. Bartholomew and Vanessa D Bartholomew to Tyler Martin Perry and Natalie R. Perry, Proctorville, $413,500

• Michael A. Childers to Mitchell Ryan Handloser aka Mitchell R. Handloser, Chesapeake, $18,340

• Michael A. Childers to Mitchell Ryan Handloser, Chesapeake, $121,500

• MVB Bank, Inc. to Clayton Wagner and Tara Wagner, Chesapeake, $294,500

• Brody A. McComas and Brianna M. McComas nka Brianna M. Spears to Scottie B. Smith and Natasha M. Smith, Proctorville, $117,600

• Kathy M. Mitchell to Hannah D. Napier and Wilburn Colin Napier, South Point, $200,000

• James B. Poole and Amanda Poole to Michael Lin, Proctorville, $84,000

• Patricia A. Pancake and Danny Pancake, Janice L. Jenkins and Fred James Jenkins, Donna J. Slattery and Thomas Bernard Slattery, Michael N. Huber and Angela Gay Huber, and Mary L. Jenkins and James Jay Jenkins to Shannon McCarty and Amy L. McCarty, Ironton, $145,000

• Lisa C. Collins to Emily Tschop and Clinton Baise, Chesapeake, $169,000

• Air Ads of Dayton LLC to Liberty Land Solutions, LLC, Willow Wood, $33,000

• Jay Carter Love to Nancy Carter, Proctorville, $120,000

• Jackie L. Nelson and Cheryl K. Nelson, Trustees of the Nelson Revocable to Judy Farmer and Ashley Nicole Farmer, Proctorville, $150,000

• M. Hall aka Mary Jane Hal to Candace J. Rulen, South Point, $130,000

• Doris Ann Watts aka Doris Watts to Jason Montgomery and Bonnie Montgomery, Proctorville, $225,000

• Thomas L. and Sandra B. Burcham to George Casey Hill, Proctorville, $147,450

• Laura J. Adkins and William R. Adkins to Shelly D. Adkins and Jerry Adkins, Willow Wood, $120,500

• Ronnie and Kevin Donahue and Nanette Donahue to Roy L. and Beatrice L. Phillips, Ironton, $138,700

• David T. and Rita Diane Miller to William R. Leedy and Elizabeth Langdon, Ironton, $67,000

• Gloria Jean Bailey to Tomacina Turley and Daryl Lee-Allen Turley, Proctorville, $135,000

• Estate of Roger Abbott to James G. and Joni Z. Hacker, Ironton, $36,000

• Berman Revocable Trust to Robert C. Maslow and Michele C. Maslow, South Point, $1,100,000

• James L. Williams and Beverly Williams to Randall L. Short and Lesley A. Epling-Short, South Point, $165,000

• Melissa D. Porter and Joyce G. Ferguson to Tamara Kisor, South Point, $129,900

• Reverse Mortgage Solutions, Inc. to David J. Edwards and Amanda Edwards, South Point, $77,900

• Jennifer L. Kendall aka Jennifer L. Kendall, DDS and Victor York, Chesapeake, $430,000

• U.S. Bank National Association to Brian David, Ironton, $15,000

• Brenda Gallian and James Gallian to Frank S. Gallian and Samantha J. Gallian, Ironton, $140,000

• Malinda K. McCoy aka Melinda McCoy to Anna M. Markel, Coal Grove, $39,000

• Fondalene Alfrey to Janet L. Hieronimus, Ironton, $18,000

• U.S. Bank National Association to William T. Bare, Proctorville, $19,5000

• Ashley Heighton to Michael T. Kingery and Jordan T. Carlisle, Ironton, $123,000

• Abby Susan Francis to Natalie Erlenwein, Ironton, $195,000

• James and Amanda Poole to Phillip Alan Stapleton, Jr., Proctroville, $240,000

• Richard J. Shifko, Jr. and Haley Shifko to Stephen Negron and LeAnn Marie Negron, Proctorville, $325,000

• Kevin J. Harey and Sheila C. Harvey to Richard J. Shifko, Jr. and Haley Shifko, Proctorville, $375,000

• Evelyn P. Capper to Hala M. Alshayeb, Proctorville, $280,000

• Matthew Large to Sheryl E. Trout, Oak Hill, $87,000

• David Richard Massey and Lisa Ann Massey to Camelab, LLC, Ironton, $395,000

• Bentessa Kerns to Austin M. Hopper and Isabella M. Lambert, Ironton, $65,000

• James E. Myers to Dawn Marie Massie and Vinson Massie, Chesapeake, $79,840

• Jared Stephen Edwards to Quicken Loans, LLC fka Quicken Loans Inc., Ironton, $39,400

• Rebecca Jane Kendrick and Danny Kendrick to Ricky Riley and Susan Riley, Chesapeake, $45,000

• Clayton Campbell and Lora L. Campbell to Kevin R. Barnett and Nancy L. Day, Chesapeake, $40,000

• Donna Ann Dingus, Exec. Est. of Dollie Faith Gillen, deceased to Robert Thompson and Kelly Thompson, Union Township, $140,000

• Kristopher Wilson to Rhiannon V. Hester, Ironton, $176,000

• William J. Holston, deceased to Kimberly Eileen Shuff and Allison N. Bramblett, Ironton, $25,000

• George Hysell and Karen Hysell to James M. Music and Tamara Music, Chesapeake, $49,900

Samuel Santee, by Private Selling Officer Sale to Quicken Loans, LLC fka Quicken Loans Inc., Ironton, $26,000

• Jeremy Wrenn, Dakota Wrenn and Cynthia Koerper to Amie McClelland, Ironton, $40,000

• Innventure LLC fka Inventure LLC to Purecycle: Ohio LLC, Ironton, $2,655,661.10

• Lois Anderson Revocable Trust and Stephanie Neff to Laura J. Anderson and Donald D. Brubaker, Ironton, $107,000

• Donna Jean Jack and Nancy A. Hutchison to Rosa Watts and Melissa D. Price, Chesapeake, $120,000

• Brian Scott Bryant to Madison Royster, Sr., Coal Grove, $30,000

• Catherine I. Woods to Charles J. and Dianna L. O’Leary and Joseph D. O’Leary, Ironton, $8,000

• Patricia Burd to Joshua A. and Brandi N. Ross, Proctorville, $30,000

• Sarah Triplett Wilson to Cassie M. Akers and Wyatt E. Wilson, Ironton, $95,000

• Charles David Robinson, James Michael Robinson and Cheryl Anne Hughes to Paul M. Brisson, Ironton, $108,000

• Penny K. Burcham to Trevor Allen Franklin, Proctorville, $89,000

• Darrell Massie to Zachary and Jessica Travis, Kitts Hill, $9,000

• Estate of Carrie M. Blanton to Otto Douglas Graham, Ironton, $70,000

• John T. and Susan D. Murphy to Hanna Ferguson and Rusty M. Yaniko, Pedro, $172,000

• Thomas L. Burcham and Sandra B. Burcham to George C. Hill, Proctorville, $510,000

• Mary Fay Newsome to Dana and Amy Maureen Lewis, Ironton, $49,000

• Betty G. Harshbarger to Phillip L. Ball and Lisa Ball, South Point, $130,000

• Robert R. Jeter aka Robert R. Jeter, Jr. and Mary L. Jeter to James Poole and Amanda Poole, Proctorville, $350,000

• The Trust U/W of Clarence P. Ferrell, aka Clarence Patrick Ferrell to William Roth and Heather Roth, Willow Wood, $530,000

• Clayton E. Wagner, Jr. and Adeline Wagner to Peter Lynd and Joan Lynd, Ironton, $140,000

• John D. and Karla J. Viglianco to Peter Michael Leighty and Noelle Elizabeth Leighty, South Point, $31,250

• Jerry J. Farris to Amy Ferguson and Waylon Ferguson, Proctorville, $8,000

• Christie A. Bartram and Julie A. Whaley and Charles Edward Philabaun III to Fondalene Alfrey Irrevocable Trust, Ironton, $119,000

• Mark A. Christian and Cynthia S. Christian to Samuel H. Tyree and Cassidy Tyree, South Point, $148,000

• Amy Beth White to Craig and Tawnya Simpson, Ironton, $110,000

• Tyler M. Perry and Natalie R. Perry to Ashley N. Blair, Chesapeake, $179,000

• Phyllis Osborne to William R. and Laura Jane Adkins, Chesapeake, $114,900

• Randall L. Lambert and Terri L. Lambert to Timothy R. Webb, II and Randi L. Webb, Chesapeake, $100,000

• Vickie L and Robert L Hamlin to Justin Robert Hamlin, Kitts Hill, $144,000

• Carlos O and Georgia D. Willis to Kane A. and Danielle Winters, Ironton, $180,000

• Timothy G. Butler to Skyox, LLC, Ironton, $5,000

• Evelyn D. Carrico to Vickie Lynn Hamlin and Robert Lee Hamlin, Chesapeake, $84,460

• Angela J. Malone, married to James Shelton, III, single and Jennifer Shelton, married, Ironton, $30,000

• Richard L. Martin to Jeffrey M. Eastham, Chesapeake, $10,000

• Rosemary Lewis and Constance M. Keaton, Successor Co-Trustees to Carl D. Pruitt, Ironton, $59,900

• Elizabeth Lynd Adams to Gregory Allen and Leigh Worley, Ironton, $122,500

• Joseph C. and Lori L. Weber to Madison Paige McKenzie, Ironton, $78,500

• Carol Harless, Exec. Estate of Carter E. Harrison Jr. and Carter E. Harrison to Lighthouse Property Management LLC, South Point, $30,000

• Wanda W. Spears to David E. Houck and Peggy L. Houck, Ironton, $185,000

• Tanner Leatherow to Chad C. Dowdy and Chasiti Dowdy, South Point, $217,000

• Marla R. Haslam and Tyler C. Haslam to Ines Garcia, Proctorville, $220,000

• Floyd and Joyce A. Payne to Carlos and Georgia Willis, Ironton, $110,000

• Kane A. and Danielle Winters to Guy Thomas, Ironton, $102,000

• Jody Christian and James Craig Christian to Steven E. Bennett, III and Elena F. Bennett, Proctorville, $235,000

• Ad Victorium, LLC to Bruce Thomas, Ironton, $3,000

• James R. and Nancy K. Steed to Kenneth M. Kelley and Brandi Hope Kelley, Ironton, $63,800

• Jared L. Boster and Chelsie D. Boster to Mandi Jo Ball and Jacob Lee Freeman, Proctorville, $110,000

• Ashley Kissam (INT) to Terry Scott Caskey and Robert Caskey, III, Coal Grove, $3,000

• Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Gregory Andrew Dakota Sarabia, South Point, $142,000

• William J. Hilgenberg to Anthony K. Smith, Joni M. Smith and Andrew K. Smith, Ironton, $500

• Una F. Chaney to Mark L. Blackburn and Kelli D. Blackburn, Ironton, $154,000

• Derek Allen Barker and Samantha Barker to Troy A. Bostwick, South Point, $105,000

• Skyox, LLC to Megan Nicole Runyon, Ironton, $179,900

• Kassandrae L. Claxon nka Kassandrae L. Martin and Jarod Martin to Jamie L. Reed, Regina Reed and Dennis Reed, South Point, $94,000

• Wayne G. and Nina M. Sharp to Barbara J. and Richard Waugh, Pedro, $54,000

• Peggy L. Hale to Desiree K. Ward and Jordan T. Hart, Proctorville, $110,000

• John E. Collins Estate 19198 to Dakota Wooten, Ironton, $10,000

• Stephanie A. Burgess to Barbara L. Cartwright, South Point, $235,000

• Michael S. and Lauren M. Kratzenberg to Breanna Nicole and Dustin Ray Sparks, Ironton, $208,000

• Robert A. and Chelsey D. Lovejoy to Shane Michael Steward and Madison Hanna Mauk, Ironton, $130,000

• Janet K. Scarberry and L. Gregg Scarberry to Jiang Tian and Qinghong Li, Proctorville, $242,900

• Daniel R. Childers and Sasha L. Childers to Joshua D. Hardy, Proctorville, $160,000

• The Estate of Larry D. Holder aka Larry Dean Holder to Jill Baker, South Point, $48,000