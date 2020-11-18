SOMC offering new Discharge Pharmacy

PORTSMOUTH — Southern Ohio Medical Center is offering a new Discharge Pharmacy, which is located adjacent to the Emergency Department on SOMC’s Main Campus. It is open from 8am until 2am daily starting Monday, November 16.

Providers will be able to send prescriptions directly to this new location. This will provide ED patients with immediate access to medications following their discharge.

The pharmacy will also be available for patients with prescription needs after-hours.

“Most patients are eager to get home and begin their recovery after a visit to the Emergency Department, but they realize that first they have to go get their prescriptions filled,” SOMC Community Pharmacy Business Manager Robbie Stone said. “By placing a pharmacy just across the hall from the Emergency Department exit, SOMC has made this process even easier for our patients.”

“Our goal is to make the process as convenient as possible for our patients,” SOMC Director of Pharmacy Services Rory Phillips said. “With this new pharmacy, Emergency Department patients will be able to get their medications before they ever leave the hospital.”

In addition to the new Discharge Pharmacy, SOMC also has Community Pharmacies in Portsmouth, West Union and Wheelersburg. Patients can order refills online and pick them up at any of these convenient locations.For more information, or to request a refill, visit CommunityPharmacy.somc.org.