2020 Ironton Fighting Tigers Football Team

The Ironton Fighting Tigers will play for the Ohio High School Athletic Association Division 5 state championship at 1:15 p.m. on Saturday against Kirtland in Massillon. Members of the 2020 football team are: sitting from left to right, Connor Lowe, Devin Thompson, Tatum Moore, Jon Wylie, Ben Sloan, Ethan Hellyer, Darryn Harvey, Wyatt Bumgardner, Phil Bowman and Blake Porter; first row from left to right, Aiden Easterling, Bryson Hayes, Creighton Bryant, Tanner Patrick, Jaquez Keyes, Jaxson Vance, Aiden Young, Cole Freeman, Tayden Carpenter, Landen Wilson, Tanner Moore, Trevor Carter, Lincoln Barnes, DeAngelo Weekly, Derek Neal, Ben Taylor, Hunter Moore, Noah Patterson, Isaac Fitzpatrick, Austin Munion; second row from left to right, Eli Carter, Ethan White, Anthony Kirk, Blake Murrell, Rylan Cecil, Aaron Masters, Austin Linn, Peyton Wilson, Ashton Duncan, Darrell Henderson, Evan Wilds, Angelo Washington, C.J. McCall, Nate Cochran, Caleb Brown, Riley Boggs, Jacob Sloan and C.J. Martin; third row from left to right, Ashton Silva, Cameron Deere, Dalton Crabtree, Rocky White, Kyle Howell, Matthew Davis, Erickson Barnes, Trent Hacker, Reid Carrico, Will York, Owen Ison, Gunnar Crawford, Uriah Meadows, Terrance West, Dylan Carpenter and Jimmy Mahlmeister. Not pictured: Braxton Pringle, Kameron Browning, Miles Thomas, Chase Stevens, Jayson Walker. (Tony Shotsky/Southern Ohio Sports Photos)