November 20, 2020

William Pierson

Published 4:40 pm Friday, November 20, 2020

Aug. 1, 1945–Nov. 18, 2020.

William Franklin Pierson, age 75, of Ironton, passed away at his home on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020.
He was born on Aug. 1, 1945, to the late William A. Pierson and the late Nellie M. Allen Pierson.
He was the husband of Brenda McClellan Pierson.
He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church of Ashland, Kentucky.
He retired from the CSX Railroad.
He is survived by his wife; son, Mark and Christie Pierson; and daughter, Christie and Dr. Gene Degiorgio; grandchildren, Amy Pierson, Wesley Pierson, Chloe Degiorgio and Jade Degiogrio; great-grandchildren, Abagail Workman, Arron Workman and Addison Workman; brothers, Arthur (Junnie) Pierson and James E. Pierson; and a sister, Sue Patrick.
He was preceded by one sister, Margret Abrams.
A committal service will be held at Calvary Cemetery at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

