November 23, 2020

Jail Log – 11/20/2020

By Staff Reports

Published 8:21 am Monday, November 23, 2020
  • Leslie Wright, Traffic, Nov. 2.
  • Jimmie R. Morris, Possession, holder, Nov. 2.
  • John R Hogan, Warrants, Nov. 2.
  • Caleb Cade, COPIAS, Nov. 2.
  • Christopher Hale, Warrant, Nov. 3.
  • Amard Thompson, Possession, CCW, Nov. 2.
  • James C. Brammer, Possession X2, Nov. 3.
  • James R. Jenkins, Warrants, Nov. 3.
  • Justin C. Justice, Possession, Nov. 3.
  • Olyvia Huff, Warrant, Nov. 3.
  • Wesley P. Flint, Warrants, Nov. 3.
  • Zachary Hall, Tampering w/ Evidence, Possession, Nov. 3.
  • Katie Fuller, Warrant, Nov. 3.
  • Larry Messenger, Possession, Nov. 3.
  • Brennon Colyer, Disorder conduct, Nov. 3.
  • Gary Estep, Commitment, Nov. 4.
  • Mare, Wilkes, Sentencing, Nov. 4.
  • Dion R. Cunningham, Warrants, Nov. 4.
  • Everett C. Dean, Warrant, Nov. 4.
  • David Turner, Warrant, Nov. 4.
  • Amber N. Cradt, Warrant, Nov. 4.
  • Jason R. Blair, Capias, Nov. 5.
  • Chelsey N. Hankins, Capias, Nov. 5.
  • Christopher S. Adams, Indictment, Nov. 5.
  • Michael, W Neff ll, Capias, Nov. 5.
  • Donald J. Porter, Bond revocation, Probation Violation, Nov. 5.
  • Justin A. Bradley, Holder, Warrant, Released Nov. 5.
  • Anthony D. Spencer, Warrant, Nov. 5.
  • Carl R. Taylor, Warrant, Nov. 6.
  • Joseph S. Cupp, Warrant, Nov. 6.
  • Michael D. Norris, Warrant, Nov. 6.
  • Promise D. Hollings, Warrant, Nov. 6.
  • Hope R. Ratcliff, Sentencing, Nov. 6.
  • Nevada A. Jolliff, Commitment, Nov. 6.
  • Anthony Stevens, Disorderly conduct, Nov. 6.
  • Nikki J. Miller, Disorderly conduct, Criminal Damaging, Nov. 7.
  • Robert G. Richey, OVI, Improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, Nov. 7.
  • Amy B. Norman, Warrant, Nov. 7.
  • Ben Smith, Warrant, Nov. 7.
  • Desaray Hardin, Resisting arrest, domestic violence, Nov. 8.
  • Tylor Fuson, Disorderly conduct, Nov. 8.
  • Jeremy Mcmillan, Contempt, Nov. 6.
  • Frank Lewis, Warrant, Nov. 9.
  • Jeremy R. Lenarz, Possession, Nov. 10.
  • Mark Hopkins, Indictment, Nov. 10.
  • Timothy D. Clark, Warrant, Nov. 10.
  • Charles M. Martin, Possession, Nov. 10.
  • John Crager, Warrants, Nov. 10.
  • Travis R. Gibson, Warrant, Nov. 10.
  • Marcus Murphy, Disorderly conduct, Nov. 10.
  • Austin Carmon, Disorderly conduct, Resisting, Nov. 8.
  • Alexis D. Hale, Obst, Nov. 11.
  • Justin D. Hildneth, Receiving, Weapon charges, released Nov. 12.
  • Frank J. Jolliff, Trafficking, Indictment, Released Nov. 12.
  • Jonathan Barger, Assault, Nov. 11.
  • Crawford Madden, Capias, Warrant, Nov. 13.
  • Anthony E. Jones, Warrant, Indictment, Holder, Released Nov. 13.
  • Rhonda S. Davis, Warrant, Nov. 6.
  • Ross E. Johnson, Domestic Violence, Nov. 14.
  • Michelle L. Deboard, Warrant, Criminal Trespass, Theft, forgery, Nov. 13.
  • Lizzie B. Duncan, Possession, Drug para. Nov. 14.
  • Carl P. Johnson, Possession, Nov. 15.
  • Ronald S. Lewis, Warrants, Nov. 15.
  • Brian L. Webb, Warrants, Nov. 15.
  • Benjamin T. Dillion, Warrants, Nov. 14.
  • Christopher Meade, Warrant, Nov. 14.
  • Isaac Stephan Thompson, Domestic violence, Nov. 16.
  • James McClellan, Warrant, Nov. 17.
  • Ryan K. Edwards, Warrants, Nov. 17.

 

