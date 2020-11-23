expand
November 23, 2020

Raymond Gerren Jr.

By Obituaries

Published 3:40 pm Monday, November 23, 2020

Raymond Charles “RC” Gerren Jr., 54, of Ironton, died Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Dale (Donohue) Schwab Gerren.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton. Due to COVID restrictions, social distancing and mask are required.

There will be a private family service at noon Wednesday at Woodland Chapel Church, 116 Township Road 108, Ironton, for family and closest friends, with Pastor Dave Schug officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

To offer the Gerren family condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

