Chance Corbin

Nov. 11, 2009–Nov. 21, 2020

Chance Lee Corbin, 11, of Ironton, passed away Nov. 21, 2020, at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, West Virginia. Chance was born Nov. 11, 2009, in Ashland, Kentucky; a son to Jason and Alisha (Friend) Edwards of Ironton.

Chance was a fourth grader at Rock Hill Elementary School. He enjoyed playing football, basketball, shooting BB guns, playing outside with his sister and he loved to fish.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by sisters, Ellie Friend, Chasity Corbin and Riley Edwards;

Grandparents, Dreama and Homer Friend and Callie Edwards; and several aunts, uncles and other family and friends who will miss him.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with Rev. Jeff Cremeans officiating. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery and visitation will be 11 a.m. on Friday until time of the service at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to Phillips Funeral Home, PO Box 122, Ironton, Ohio 45638, to help with expenses.

To offer the family condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.