St. Mary’s earns vascular testing reaccreditation by IAC

HUNTINGTON — St. Mary’s Medical Center’s non-invasive cardiovascular department has been granted a new three-year term of accreditation in vascular testing by the Intersocietal Accreditation Commission.

The accreditation is in the areas of extracranial and intracranial cerebrovascular testing, screening, peripheral venous testing, and peripheral arterial testing.

“This accreditation demonstrates our ongoing commitment to providing quality patient care in vascular testing,” said Gina Davis, RN, BSN, CNML, clinical manager non-invasive cardiology.

“We truly appreciate the IAC’s acknowledgements of our efforts.”

Accreditation by the IAC indicates that SMMC’s non-invasive cardiovascular department has undergone an intensive application and review process and is found to be in compliance with the published Standards, thus demonstrating a commitment to quality patient care in vascular testing. Comprised of a detailed self-evaluation followed by a thorough review by a panel of medical experts, the IAC accreditation process enables both the critical operational and technical components of the applicant facility to be assessed, including representative case studies and their corresponding final reports.

SMMC’s non-invasive cardiovascular department is part of St. Mary’s Regional Heart Institute, a Mountain Health Network Center of Excellence. For more information, visit www.st-marys.org.