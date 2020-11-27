expand
November 27, 2020

Seniors leaving impressive legacy on Ironton football program

By Staff Reports

Published 9:51 pm Friday, November 27, 2020


LEFT: Ironton wide receiver Trent Hacker (10) tries to elude a tackle after making the catch of a pass during last Saturday’s Division 5 state championship game. Ironton senior defensive back Uriah Meadows (right) wraps up Kirtland running back Anthony DeMarco (16). (Kent Sanborn/Southern Ohio Sports Photos)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Chance Short
chance.short@irontontribune.com

When the Division 5 state championship game ended last Saturday, it didn’t just mark the end of the football season for the Ironton Fighting Tigers.
The championship game loss to the Kirtland Hornets meant more to 18 Ironton seniors.
During the past four seasons, the senior class posted an overall record of 34-14 that included three playoff appearances, two Ohio Valley Conference championships, two regional championships and two state runners-up trophies.
Although their careers ended on a disappointing and disheartening 38-0 loss, coach Trevon Pendleton had nothing but praise for the group.
“When you lose turnovers and time of possession it’s not a good formula,” added Pendleton who wanted the focus to be on the senior class.
“That’s where the focus needs to be. I can’t say enough about these kids, all the work they’ve put in. The countless hours and early mornings when no one’s watching.
“I’m proud of where they left the program and I’m also proud of them because I know they will be great fathers, husbands, leaders and community members.”
Whether they play one year or four years, the senior class consisted of Reid Carrico, Cameron Deere, Gunnar Crawford, Dalton Crabtree, Matthew Davis, Rocky White, Trent Hacker, Kyle Howell, Uriah Meadows, Will York, Erickson Barnes, Terrance West, Dylan Carpenter, Owen Ison, Ashton Silva, Chase Stevens and Jimmy Mahlmeister.
(Jim Walker contributed to this story.)

