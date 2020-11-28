expand
November 28, 2020

Children meet with Santa and his helper, Olivia Sanders, at the village of Chesapeake’s annual tree lighting event at Triangle Park in 2019. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)

Chesapeake tree lighting event canceled

By Heath Harrison

Published 12:59 am Saturday, November 28, 2020

CHESAPEAKE — For the first time since its inception more than 25 years ago, the annual Chesapeake tree lighting event is canceled.

Dick Gilpin, with Chesapeake Area Citizens Coalition, who organizes the event each year at the village’s Triangle Park, said this year’s festivities, which typically include music and a visit from Santa on a fire engine, will not take place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lawrence County remains under Red Level Three alert on the Ohio Department of Health’s COVID-19 map going into the post-Thanksgiving week, when the tree lighting typically kicks off the Christmas season.

Gilpin said, in addition to limits on gatherings, Chesapeake schools are in remote learning, which would have made it difficult to have the choirs that perform each year.

He said, while the event will not take place, the tree will still have lights and decorations at the park will still be on display for the holidays this year.

