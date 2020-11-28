Editorial: Shop local this season

Today is Small Business Saturday and, like everything else this year, it has been retooled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With restrictions in place, a virtual event is being planned, while some stores will be open to the public.

While the pandemic has made online shopping popular, local merchants are struggling and it is important to support businesses here in Lawrence County.

Many of these have online shopping options, if you do not want to go out in person to shop.

It is said that every dollar spent at a local business recirculates in the community seven times.

It is these local shops that offer their support and sponsorship to organizations and programs in our area.

While online giants like Amazon may be convenient, they are not the ones who will answer the call when a child’s Little League team needs support.

So, when purchasing gifts today, during the holidays and shopping year round, please prioritize in supporting local merchants.

It is being a good neighbor and helps to build a stronger community.