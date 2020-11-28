Library, downtown businesses offering Story Walk

While COVID-19 has led to cancellations and scaling down of traditional holiday events this year, there will still be safe events for families to enjoy for the holiday season.

One, offered by the Briggs Lawrence County Public Library, is set to start today.

Jan Gullet, children’s librarian, said they are partnering with downtown Ironton businesses to offer a Story Walk, which will run through Jan. 2.

“A Story Walk supports literacy and a healthy lifestyle by engaging children and their families in reading and getting active, as participants walk to each of the 15 reading stations,” Gullet said.

“Pages from a children’s book are placed in the windows of participating locations.”

She said the event is free and families can enjoy it at their leisure.

“The Story Walk will begin at the Ironton Library (321 S. Third St.), make stops at local businesses, and end up with participants back at the library to finish reading the book,” Gullet said.

The featured book for the walk will be “Tough Cookie: A Christmas Story,” written and illustrated by Edward Hemingway and published by Henry Holt and Company.

Partners for the event include A Touch of Grace Florist and Gift Shop, Central Hardware & Furniture, Cardinal Wishes Antiques, Dick’s Music Shop, Iron City Hardware, Ironton City Center, McCauley Furniture and Carpet, Melini Cucina Italian Restaurant, The Traders Cafe, The Vault Market, Treasures From The Valley and Unger’s Shoe Store.