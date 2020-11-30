Carolyn McClain

May 5, 1942–Nov. 25, 2020

Carolyn Rae McClain, 78, of Coal Grove passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 at her residence. The Ironton native was born May 5, 1942, a daughter to the late Odest and Grace (Littlejohn) Hankins.

Carol was a faithful lifetime member of Jeffersonville Missionary Baptist Church. She worked as a restorative aide at Jo-Lin’s Health Center for 32 plus years.

She was a strong but tender woman who shared a deep love and respect for her family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by son, Robert Lee Ellis; and brother in-law, William “Bill” Schug.

She is survived by husband, Thomas McClain; sister, Donna Schug; daughters, Karen (Jim) Moore, of Coal Grove, and Kellie (Chris) Roach, of Flower Mound, Texas; grandsons, Adam (Katelyn) Roach and Clay Roach, of Flower Mound, Texas; niece, Kathy Harmon; and nephews, Kevin and Keith Schug

Graveside service was held Monday at Sugar Creek Cemetery, Ironton, with Pastor Roger Pierce officiating. Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to serve the McClain Family.

In lieu of flowers, family is requesting donation to be made to Community Hospice of Ashland, 1480 Carter Avenue, Ashland, Kentucky 41101.

To offer online condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.