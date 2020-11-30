Mary Jo Hulbert

Aug. 9, 1950–Nov. 22, 2020

Mary Jo Hulbert, 70, of Springfield passed away Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Kettering Medical Center.

She was born Aug. 9, 1950, in Ironton, to the late Joseph and Dorothy Church.

Mary retired after 30 years of service from Wright-Patterson AFB, Air Force Research Labs Personnel Directorate as a management and program analyst.

She was an active member at Grand Heights Baptist Church through various committees and groups to include her two favorites, the Blanket Club and Decorating Committee.

She is survived by her husband, Kenneth “Ken” Hulbert; two sons, Brian and Jennifer Hulbert, of Springfield, and Craig Hulbert, of Ashland, Kentucky; four siblings, Carol, Linda, Joey and Tammy; six grandchildren, Brandon, Benjamin, Megan, Jack, Carter and Nathan; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

The funeral service was held Saturday at Grand Heights Baptist Church, with Pastor Randy Tate officiating. Burial followed the service at Enon Cemetery, Enon.

Adkins Funeral Home of Enon is assisting Mary’s family with her final wishes.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Grand Heights Baptist Church, 1611 Armstrong Rd., Fairborn, OH 45324, or the American Cancer Society.