November 30, 2020

Ohio Democratic Party chair David Pepper speaks at the 2019 Lawrence County Democratic Party’s annual dinner on Thursday. Pepper announced on Mopnday that he is stepping down from his position after six years. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)

State Democratic chair stepping down

By Associated Press

Published 6:15 pm Monday, November 30, 2020

Pepper had been in position since 2014

CINCINNATI (AP) — Ohio’s Democratic Party chair is stepping down after six years during which Republicans, including Donald Trump, dominated statewide elections, he said Monday.

David Pepper, a former Hamilton County commissioner and Cincinnati council member, sent a letter to party officials saying he will resign at year’s end. He suggested those interested in succeeding him could speak at the Dec. 15 executive committee meeting, with a special meeting later in December to choose.

Once considered a bellwether and swing state, Ohio has swung to the GOP, which won the last three elections for governor and nearly all other statewide offices. Trump carried it twice, by some 8 percentage points each time.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown won reelection in 2018, but Republican U.S. Sen. Rob Portman handily won 2016 reelection and Republicans swept state Cabinet races in 2018.

Pepper pointed with pride to the way Democrats showed enough support in the state for former Vice President Joe Biden to make Trump divert time and resources from other battleground states.

“Our effort here in Ohio, where we battled Trump to the final days, forcing him to return again and again, contributed to the historic national victory that ensured Trump would be a one-term president,” Pepper wrote.

He also pointed to gains on the state Supreme Court, including the election of Jennifer Brunner, a Democrat, in November, and the “Main Street” program that for five years has provided training, guidance and support to candidates for local offices across the state.

Pepper also expressed hope that Democrats will be able to undo GOP gerrymandering of congressional and legislative districts.

Aftab Pureval, a Democrat twice elected to be Hamilton County clerk of courts sandwiched around an unsuccessful congressional bid, said he and other Ohio Democrats are grateful for his leadership.

“I’ve had no stronger ally and champion than David Pepper,” Pureval posted on Twitter.

 

Robert Culp Jr.Dr. Robert A. (Bob) Culp, Jr., 80, of Ona, West Virginia, died peacefully at his home on Nov. 28, 2020, surrounded by his devoted family. Bob was born on Jan. 4, 1940 in Gadsden, Alabama, a son of the late Robert A. and Frances Moorer Culp. Bob attended the University of Alabama where he earned his Master’s Degree in Chemistry in 1965 and his Ph.D. in 1967. Bob conducted post-doctoral research at Purdue University. He taught chemistry at the universities of Alabama, Duke and Kent State. Bob left academia for industry and worked as a chemist for Texaco in Gulf Port, Texas and Ashland Oil in Ashland, Kentucky for whom he travelled the world. Bob and his wife were founding members of the Ona, West Virginia Volunteer Fire Department. He was deeply involved in scouting being an Eagle Scout himself and receiving the Order of the Arrow honor. Bob served as a Scout leader for his son’s Boy Scout Troop 92. He was also passionate about little league sports serving as a baseball coach and league umpire for years. Upon his retirement from industry in 1997, he returned to his first love of teaching at the Ohio University Southern in Ironton, where for 18 years he was a valued advisor and mentor to scores of students. While there, he established the OUS Nature Center at Lake Vesuvius and became the “Science Wizard,” sharing his passion for science with school children all over the Tri-State area. In addition to his wife of 59 years, Carolyn he is survived by two daughters, Beth Culp Claypool (Christopher), of Perrysburg, and Wendy Culp of Springboro; and son, Robert A. Culp, III (Ronna), of Barboursville, West Virginia; brother, Dr. James H. Culp (Dixie) of Lowell, Arkansas; eight grandchildren; and a great-granddaughter. He had also been receiving compassionate care from special friend, Merri Warden. A private funeral service for the family will be held this summer where Bob will return to his beloved Tennessee River near Guntersville, Alabama. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in his name to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. Remembrances and condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

