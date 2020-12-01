Everett Brown

Everett “Eugene” Brown, 66, of Ironton, died Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at Venice Regional Hospital, Venice, Florida.

He is survived by his wife, Alice Ann Brown.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at a future date at Sharon Baptist Church, Ironton.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Sharon Baptist Church Building Fund, 2010 South Fifth Street, Ironton, Ohio, 45638.

