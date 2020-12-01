Norma Meeks

July 6, 1932–Nov. 29, 2020

Norma L. “Tootie” Meeks, 88, of Ironton, passed away Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020 at the Kingsbrook Lifecare Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

The Lawrence County native was born July 6, 1932, a daughter to the late Eloise Dickess Wilson Ward.

She was also preceded in death on Nov. 24, 1997 by her husband of 47 years, Boyce E. Meeks, who she married Jan. 12, 1951.

Tootie attended Ironton High School and lived all her life in the Ironton area. She was a homemaker and retired greeter at the Ashland, Kentucky Wal-Mart.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death bytwo brothers, Bob and Bill Ward; and two sisters, Kathy Ward and Pat Lambert.

She is survived by her two sons and daughters-in-law, Rick (Patricia) Meeks and Randy (Cathy) Meeks, both of Ironton; four very special grandchildren, Ryan Meeks, of Ironton, and Alyssa Jo Meeks, of Houston, Texas, Carrie Fitch, of Mt. Sterling, Kentucky, and Chase Stephens, of Morehead, Kentucky; four great-grandchildren, Rhylinn Meeks, Maybrie Fitch, Tristin Fitch and Coraline Fitch.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at the Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with Pastor Steve Harvey officiating. Burial will follow in Section 12 of Woodland Cemetery. The Meeks family will receive friends Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

